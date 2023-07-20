Post Malone Surprises Times Square Guests with a Free Concert in a... Billboard?

By Wayne Cavadi
( Systems Contractor News )
published

A massive 18,000-square-foot LED billboard, powered by SNA Displays, opens up to a concert stage in the heart of NYC.

Post Malone does a surprise concert inside a LED billboard in Times Square.
(Image credit: SNA Displays)

Times Square, smack in the heart of New York City, is known for big stars, bright lights, seemingly endless masses of people, and in recent years, immersive LED displays in billboards. On July 18, on the "TSX Stage," rap star Post Malone brought all that together in a pop-up concert.

[Welcome to New York—Through This Illuminating “Gateway to Times Square”]

At the site of the old Broadway Theater, TSX Entertainment has an 18,000 square-foot LED billboard brought to life by SNA Displays LED modules. Normally, Times Square passersby see a massively large, video display, but that is somewhat the norm these days in Times Square. What makes this billboard special is that the 30-foot doors (that weigh 86,000 pounds per Sixteen:Nine) open to reveal what has been dubbed a performance space for recording artists to rock out right on Times Square. 

Post Malone was the first artist to put the surprise stage to work, performing five songs for the estimated 5,000-10,000-person dinnertime crowd gathering in Times Square. It is rumored that this is what the performance space will be used for in the future: Artists can perform new songs right on Times Square... and of course, performances for the iconic New Year's Eve celebration.

[Nike Just Did It... Again—Check Out This Ridiculously Cool 3D Air Max Billboard]

Go ahead and check out a few angles and views of what you can expect to see a lot more of in Times Square in the not-so distant future. 

See more
See more
Wayne Cavadi
Wayne Cavadi
Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.