Post Malone Surprises Times Square Guests with a Free Concert in a... Billboard?

Times Square, smack in the heart of New York City, is known for big stars, bright lights, seemingly endless masses of people, and in recent years, immersive LED displays in billboards. On July 18, on the "TSX Stage," rap star Post Malone brought all that together in a pop-up concert.

At the site of the old Broadway Theater, TSX Entertainment has an 18,000 square-foot LED billboard brought to life by SNA Displays LED modules. Normally, Times Square passersby see a massively large, video display, but that is somewhat the norm these days in Times Square. What makes this billboard special is that the 30-foot doors (that weigh 86,000 pounds per Sixteen:Nine) open to reveal what has been dubbed a performance space for recording artists to rock out right on Times Square.

Post Malone was the first artist to put the surprise stage to work, performing five songs for the estimated 5,000-10,000-person dinnertime crowd gathering in Times Square. It is rumored that this is what the performance space will be used for in the future: Artists can perform new songs right on Times Square... and of course, performances for the iconic New Year's Eve celebration.

Go ahead and check out a few angles and views of what you can expect to see a lot more of in Times Square in the not-so distant future.

Surprise! @postmalone pop-up concert on the @tsxent billboard in #TimesSquare ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AoBu3FqJpOJuly 18, 2023 See more