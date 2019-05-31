DEXON Systems Showcases Video Wall Solutions at InfoComm 2019

The What: Hungary-based DEXON Systems Ltd. will mark its first appearance at InfoComm 2019 with its exclusive North American distributor DEXON USA. DEXON Systems, in Booth 871, will highlight DIMAX-Pro, a modular, all-in-one solution in its hybrid presentation matrix family; DIVIP16-Pro, a modular video processor for 4K60 4:4:4 signals; and DNX5000, a 4K compliant video wall controller for mission critical control rooms.

The What Else: The new flagship product of DEXON Systems, DIMAX-Pro is a 3-in-1 solution that integrates a presentation matrix, routing matrix and video processor in a single chassis. “It’s a Swiss Army knife of a product with applications for many verticals,” said Drew Taylor, President of DEXON USA in Cave Creek, Arizona. “DIMAX-Pro offers users ultimate flexibility and extensive cost savings by integrating the functionality of three products into one core system. DIMAX-Pro is pretty easy to use and simplifies commissioning and training.”

The DIMAX-Pro modular chassis serve 16x16, 32x32 or 72x72 configurations and support all current video signal standards up to 4K60 4:4:4 resolution. They introduce the concept of scaling presentation matrix, routing matrix and video processor sections in one box. Each section may have multiple users with pre-defined access rights and input/output signal assignments.

DEXON Systems will also showcase DIVIP16-Pro, the modular video processor and matrix router for 4K60 4:4:4 signals. “There aren’t many affordable video processors doing full 4K60,” noted Taylor. “Its all-in-one configuration represents a significant cost saving to users while enabling them to future-proof their systems with the latest 4K60 technology.”

Expandable from 4x4 to 16x16 with different input and output boards, DIVIP16-Pro handles all industry-standard video input signals, scales them to the desired resolution and maps them to the required position over the video wall surface. Professional scaling, individual arrangement of windows and a PIP option make the product essential part of digital signage and control room projects. Advanced signal processing ensures the highest quality and crystal-clear video picture without loss of frames.

Additionally, DEXON Systems will exhibit its popular DXN5000 video wall controller for mission critical control rooms. The easy-to-use DEXON controllers are well-known for their superior design, excellent price/performance and high reliability.

The Bottom Line: Integrated DXN5000 controllers drive multiple local or remote monitors to form one large Microsoft Windows-compatible video wall. The system not only controls video walls but also handles multiple analog or digital, HD or 4K video inputs, IP cameras and display workstations’ monitor images. Configurations include 16x16, 32x32 and 72x72 chassis. All of the DEXON Systems at InfoComm 2019 are now shipping.