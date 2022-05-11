Daktronics Delivers Home Run for Arkansas Travelers Outfield Video Display

Daktronics has partnered with the Arkansas Travelers to deliver more than 2,100 square feet of digital video display space to the outfield at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, AR. The installation was completed in the spring 2022 and is currently informing and entertaining baseball fans.

“We are very excited about this new videoboard from Daktronics,” said Travelers CEO Rusty Meeks. “This will enhance the gameday experience for our amazing fans and will be a great addition to Dickey-Stephens Park.”

The new outfield LED video display measures 30 feet high by 71 feet wide and features a 15HD pixel layout to bring excellent image clarity and contrast to fans in every seat of the ballpark. It incorporates industry-leading environmental protection to ensure the display operates as expected in the outdoor elements of Arkansas.

“The new video display is a huge addition to an already great baseball field in Arkansas and we’re thrilled to be a part of their stadium improvements,” said Daktronics sales representative Perry Grave. “This will enhance the fan experience by providing more digital space to highlight player statistics and accomplishments, as well as showing all the replays and details fans want to see when they head to the ballpark.”

The video display is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones. These zones can show all the information baseball fans crave including live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and partnership messages.

In addition to the equipment installation, the Travelers will also receive a content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.