Daktronics Awes Fans with the Second Largest Video Board in the Minor Leagues

As fans return to Harbor Park, they will be greeted by the second-largest video display in the minor leagues as Daktronics has partnered with the Norfolk Tides to design, manufacture, and install outfield and auxiliary video displays at the baseball stadium in Virginia. Installation of the right-field display is complete and the installation of the auxiliary display in left field to be completed by early May as the team opens its 2022 season.

[Daktronics Roadmap 2022]

“The new Daktronics video board is even better than what we expected,” said Norfolk Tides general manager Joe Gregory. “The Norfolk Tides have always prided ourselves on fan engagement and in-park entertainment. This new video board will ensure we will be able to deliver the best fan experience possible for many years to come. We are excited to utilize all the newest capabilities as both boards are brought online. Daktronics has been a long-time partner of ours and has once again gone above and beyond to see this tremendous project completed.“

The main video display in right field measures approximately 32 feet high by 114 feet wide and is more than seven times larger than the previous display in the same location. The auxiliary display in left field will measure 24 feet high by 60 feet wide. These displays both feature 15HD pixel layouts, a large increase over the previous displays and introduce higher resolution to deliver excellent image clarity and contrast to fans throughout the ballpark. They also feature industry-leading environmental protection ensuring they operate as expected in the outdoor elements of the southeastern Virginia coast.

[Daktronics Improves Gameday Experience at Bowling Green State University]

Both displays are capable of variable content zoning which allows each to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of images, statistics and graphics that fans crave. This includes live video, up-to-the-minute statistics, animations, and partnership messages for the ballclub.

“The Daktronics team is very proud to be part of this tremendous display upgrade,” said Charley Bocklet, Daktronics region manager. “From the original concepts, then watching this display come to life, it has been a great project. We cannot say enough about The Norfolk Tides staff and the teamwork that came together to make this concept a reality. The local fans will surely be wowed and entertained for years to come at Harbor Park.”

[Daktronics LED Displays Spice Up Sportsbook with Ultra-Modern Technology]

Daktronics will also be including a complete Show Control solution. This industry-leading control system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a powerful yet user-friendly production solution.

In addition to the equipment installation, the Tides will also receive a content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.