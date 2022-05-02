Daktronics Help the Atlanta Hawks Welcome Fans with Dazzling Displays

Daktronics has partnered with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena to engineer a new three-sided marquee display and two parking deck displays to the exterior of the venue in downtown Atlanta, GA. The installation is currently taking place and will be lit up to communicate with audiences as soon as this spring.

“As downtown continues its evolution with two world-class sports and entertainment facilities and the development of Centennial Yards, we are thrilled at the addition of these new pieces that we believe will become signature landmarks downtown,” Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO Steve Koonin said. “By any metric, State Farm Arena is one of the top arenas in the world and its new marquee will bring the incredible feel and energy from within the building to the outside in breathtaking fashion. The spectacular board will complement it all with the bright lights and visuals reminiscent of Times Square.”

The new three-sided marquee is located directly above the underground MARTA station at the State Farm Arena stop on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. It features three sides to deliver messaging to fans and viewers headed in all directions.

Two sides of the marquee measure 42 feet high by 30 feet wide and one side measures 42 feet high by 18 feet wide. These displays combine for 2.9 million LEDs and 3,276 square feet of high-definition digital space to share upcoming events, partnership information and more. The content can be unique to each side or can stretch around all three sides as one large image.

“Bringing the excitement from inside the building to the exterior is an exciting next step in the enhancements to State Farm Arena,” said Brent Stevens, Daktronics professional sports manager. “It’s great to be involved in this project as it showcases our company’s engineering capabilities and how venues can capitalize on those capabilities combined with our LED technology to improve the experience for their fans and audiences. Being a partner with State Farm Arena and helping them transform the area around the arena is exciting to be a part of and we look forward to watching how the area comes to life over the next few years.”

At the parking deck of the arena, two new displays will also welcome audiences. A circular display will measure 20.5 feet in diameter and a wrap display will measure 36 feet high by 138 feet wide. These displays add an additional 4.8 million LEDs and 5,385 square feet of digital signage to the exterior of the venue.

“These incredible new displays will provide our brand partners and advertisers with a tremendous opportunity to reach the 20-plus million visitors that spend time in downtown Atlanta each year with highly visible and attractive content,” said chief revenue officer Andrew Saltzman.

All displays feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver clear, crisp imagery to audiences as they come and go near State Farm Arena.