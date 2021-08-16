Topics

COVID-19 Trade Show Safety Information Update from OCCC

Orange County Convention Center
At the end of October, InfoComm, the AV/IT industry’s largest trade show in the U.S. will open at Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center (OCCC). The OCCC updates its website with the latest COVID-19 health and safety information. Below are some FAQs:

Face Masks: The OCCC is following current CDC recommendations for wearing of face masks based on vaccination status. Show Management may require attendees to wear face masks during their event. All full-time, part-time and temporary OCCC employees are required to be fully vaccinated, unless otherwise exempt due to medical, religious or covered reason by Sept. 30, 2021.

Temperature Checks: The OCCC is not requiring temperature checks. Clients should work with their Event Manager if they plan to provide temperature checks at their event.

Hand Sanitizer: The OCCC will provide hand sanitizer stations in public spaces. Show management is responsible for providing hand sanitizers in their contracted spaces.

Capacity: There are currently no capacity restrictions at the OCCC.

Current Guideline Statement: The OCCC’s Recovery and Resiliency Guidelines have been released. We continue to monitor policy changes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)Orange County's Economic Recovery Task Forcestate and federal mandates.

A full list of Event Guidelines for the Orange County Convention Center’s (OCCC) can be found here.

AVIXA Takes Proactive Measures for InfoComm 2021

Amid the changing COVID-19 reports, and with 70 days out from the opening of InfoComm, AVIXA CEO, David Labuskes, took a proactive stance to help ensure the safety of exhibitors, attendees, and staff. He released the following statement:

InfoComm 2021

In light of recent recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), InfoComm 2021 will now require masks to be worn by all participants including attendees, exhibitors, vendors, and AVIXA staff regardless of COVID‑19 vaccination status. We have reinstituted a six‑foot social distancing guideline across the show including the exhibit hall, meeting rooms, and education sessions. We are also evaluating on‑site testing, vaccine validation, as well as other safety and precautionary measures that will allow us to get back together in person in the safest environment possible.

