ConsorcioTec Forms Marketing Partnership with AV-iQ

ConsorcioTec and AV-iQ portal will launch a marketing partnership during the 2024 CEDIA & CIX Expos in Denver. The program will allow ConsorcioTec members to be listed in the directory of AV-iQ database of systems integrators as a tool for locating qualified low-voltage dealers and contractors in the Caribbean and Latin America, including Brazil.

"We are always looking to create more value for our members in ConsorcioTec," said Victor Alarcón, project manager of ConsorcioTec. "In addition to our preferred vendor rebate and incentive programs, we want to generate new business opportunities. The AV-iQ platform gives our members added visibility both in North America and beyond."

Launched in 2021, ConsorcioTec counts on the support of U.S.-based integrator groups, PSA Security, and EDGE (formerly known as USAV) for group buyer best practices and acts as a bridge for international growth in Latin America. Additionally with the inclusion of the APAC buyers group TSI HUB managed by Andy Tan out of Singapore, the different groups comprise the International Partners Program (IPP) permitting international coverage.

“We’ve long believed that AV-iQ can and should be a global resource, and not just a platform that serves only North America. As a great first step, we’ve partnered with ConsorcioTec to list all their members in our Find a Dealer/Integrator locator functionality,” said Mark Loftus, AV-iQ director. “Adding these listings for our users from the Caribbean and Latin America brings us closer to having a resource that serves visitors from these regions by helping them find local providers for the products and solutions they need.”