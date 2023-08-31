Pro AV Newsmakers: Biamp Acquires Evoko

There was quite a bit of newsmakers last week. Hall Technologies named Ken Eagle its new CEO, and AV Technology's Cindy Davis had the exclusive interview. Here's a look at a few others who made headlines that you may have missed.

Biamp Acquires Evoko

Biamp will acquire Evoko, a manufacturer of advanced scheduling systems headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The acquisition marks another major step in Biamp's expansion strategy and commitment to provide more comprehensive, integrated solutions to its customers.

Evoko's suite of products includes room booking solutions and desk scheduling systems designed to enhance productivity and streamline office operations. These unique and forward-thinking offerings will expand Biamp's current portfolio and consolidate its status as a comprehensive provider of professional AV solutions.

Evoko's technology, already found in more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, will enable Biamp's customers to streamline their scheduling processes, creating an enhanced, unified experience. This acquisition underscores Biamp's commitment to invest in companies that share its mission to connect people through extraordinary audiovisual experiences.

"Joining forces with Biamp, a company recognized for its audiovisual leadership, is an exciting step for Evoko," said Daniel Salmonsson, chief product officer of Evoko. "Together, we will be able to offer an even richer, more integrated experience for our clients."

Evoko will join Biamp as a new product family within the company’s portfolio, with business functions gradually being blended to form a single Biamp business. Customers will continue to receive the same high-quality products, support, and service they have come to expect from both companies.

Vanco International Adds Director of Commercial AV

(Image credit: Vanco International)

Vanco International hired Thomas Oliver as director of commercial AV. A seasoned sales executive with decades of experience in audiovisual industry, Oliver will be charged with forging partnerships and meeting the needs of distributors and dealers in the Vanco ecosystem.

Oliver began his journey in the AV industry in 1986. He worked at Circuit City and Best Buy before founding his own integration firm. Following the growth and successful sale of this business, Oliver transitioned to manufacturing with roles at Crestron and Legrand.

Most recently as director of sales at Legrand, Oliver managed a nationwide team of territory managers and independent reps. He was also directly responsible for partnerships with key distributors and dealers across North America.

As a former integrator with extensive experience in commercial and residential audiovisual systems design, Tom is acutely sensitive to the requirements of the commercial value chain, including dealers, distributors and their customers. At Vanco, he aims to be a conduit between the manufacturer and its partners.

Atlona Welcomes Training Engineer

(Image credit: Atlona)

Atlona has expanded its EMEA team with the addition of Mathias Müglich as training engineer, effective immediately. Based at Atlona’s new EMEA Training Center, in Schwalbach, Germany, he reports directly to Kobi Levy, director of technical services, EMEA.

A seasoned AV technology specialist, Müglich is primarily focused on providing in-person, hands-on training to Atlona customers including systems integrators, consultants, and end users. Müglich's training efforts will cover all Atlona product lines, with a special focus on OmniStream AV-over-IP and Velocity AV control systems. He is also tasked with helping the EMEA staff with pre-sales activities as needed.

Müglich comes to Atlona from Extron Electronics where he served as technology training manager for 11 years. He is most excited about Atlona’s strong emphasis on in-person trainings.

Key Digital Appoints TOTAL 2.0 as Manufacturer’s Rep for Mid-Southern U.S.

(Image credit: Dee Dee DeVoe)

Key Digital has appointed TOTAL 2.0 as its manufacturer’s rep for Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. “We are working steadily and deliberately to expand our national and international marketing presence,” said DeWayne Rains, Key Digital vice president of sales. “TOTAL 2.0 may be a relatively new company, but it’s built on the firm foundation of a remarkable legacy. Dee Dee DeVoe and her team bring the perfect combination of knowledge, experience, talent and personality to represent Key Digital in their southern state territory.”

Born to parents who founded the storied rep firm Total Marketing in 1984, DeVoe was immersed in the business from birth and was actively contributing to the business by her teens. On top of her experience in the family business, she built an impressive resume in sales management with various AV manufacturers and distributors. Coming full circle, DeVoe combined her life experience, invaluable perspectives and innate commitment to her industry and clients into TOTAL 2.0.

Key Digital joins a roster of brands represented by TOTAL 2.0 that includes AG Neovo, Appotronics, AVTech, Broadata, Global Cache, Gude, Jabra, Marshall, Netgear, ScreenBeam, Stirling, Strong, VDO360, and Vogel’s.

The Farm AV Unveils New Bay Area Showroom

(Image credit: The Farm)

The Farm has a newly renovated Farmhouse all-in-one showroom, event space, corner bar, and training center in the Bay Area. The space boasts enterprise technology solutions that visitors can see firsthand, from impactful collaboration tools to the latest educational and hospitality experiences.

The showroom will be unveiled in Newark, CA from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, Sept. 25. “The Farmhouse is part showroom, part social club, part training center, and mostly a place where Andrew Stanley of FarmAssist can watch soccer in glorious cinemascope aspect ratio from a 15,000-lumen projector,” said CEO and president of The Farm AV, John Hood. “Fully immerse a client in the Q-SYS environment, bring your team in for a meeting or training, and do it all with a beer in hand.”

The new space features the latest in enterprise AV technology from various manufacturers, including Q-SYS, Salamander Designs, Audio-Technica, Draper, Mersive, Listen Technologies, PPDS, and Visionary Solutions. Centrally located near San Francisco, Palo Alto, and San Jose, the Farmhouse is easily accessible from points across the Bay Area.

The Farmhouse is ultra-flexible and easily configurable to accommodate any need from meetings and celebrations, hanging out with friends and clients, certification and training events, and product and solutions demonstrations. It’s designed for planning sessions, celebrations, and configurable for everything in between.

New Facility Expands NSI Building Technology Division’s Operations and Service Levels

(Image credit: NSI Industries)

NSI Industries is expanding operations and services for its Building Technology division with a new facility in Ohio. The LYNN and Platinum Tools brands will gain an additional 90,000 square feet of space, improving inventory availability and shipment times for their Midwestern partners.

An NSI Building Technology Division brand, Platinum Tools has been helping low-voltage professionals get tough jobs done since 1997. They specialize in professional-grade tools, testers and installation accessories used for the preparation, termination and integration of wire and cable.

LYNN has been servicing the communications industry with an unmatched dedication to integrity, quality, and commitment to customers since 1964. LYNN custom fiber optic and copper cable assemblies are manufactured in Pennsylvania and California, and they are one of the few elite Corning Gold Certified cable assembly lines in the U.S. The LYNN line includes a complete offering of cabling, connectivity, and cable management solutions across broadband, security, audiovisual, industrial, and datacom applications.