Pro AV Newsmakers: A Convergint Acquisition and New Partners for PPDS, MAXHUB

It was a very active week in Pro AV. Here is some of the action and people on the move that made headlines.

Convergint to Acquire Peace of Mind Technology

(Image credit: Convergint)

Convergint plans to acquire Peace of Mind Technology (POMT). This acquisition marks Convergint’s entry into the audiovisual (AV) market in Australia, greatly expanding the company’s vertical expertise and key service capabilities in Australia.

Founded in 1996, POMT provides innovative audio-visual and workspace design, strategy, and technology solutions to customers across Australia. The company’s solutions bring together property, facilities, and information communications technology teams to create a seamless and unrivalled experience for the modern workplace. As global demand for scalable, user-friendly, and fully integrated audio-visual solutions continues to grow, this acquisition brings over 130 colleagues to Convergint, extending the company’s reach within this critical growth sector.

Since 2021 and Convergint’s acquisition of Seal Telecom, Convergint has been working to build a global AV offering and has seen tremendous growth in the AV market. Convergint is able to offer an expansive range of solutions and capabilities positioning Convergint as a premier global partner for security, audio, video, and unified communication solutions.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Convergint’s ongoing commitment to building a fully global and industry-leading audio-visual service offering.," said Denis Pozigun, executive director of Global AV, Convergint. "We will continue to expand our AV expertise across the world—aligning with organizations that share our dedication to service and maintaining a dynamic culture."

Key Digital Joins Q-SYS Technology Partner Program

(Image credit: Key Digital)

Key Digital has released the first plug-in resulting from joining the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program. This program enables software and hardware technology partners to create market-ready solutions that integrate seamlessly with the Q-SYS cloud-manageable audio, video, and control platform.

As part of the program, Key Digital has worked closely with Q-SYS, who has fully vetted and endorsed the Key Digital KD-WP8-2 Plugin (developed with Q-SYS and supported by Key Digital and Q-SYS) with a Q-SYS Certified badge. The plugin makes Key Digital’s KD-WP8-2 8 Button Programmable IP, RS-232, IR Control Keypad natively compatible with Q-SYS.

“The recently updated POE-powered single-gang keypad, KD-WP8-2, offers a host of sophisticated, programmable control capabilities," said Jonathon Ferry, vice president of product education and experience at Key Digital. "With this plugin, those capabilities are now available to Q-SYS users, and we are delighted to deliver our existing customers a direct control portal into the Q-SYS environment.”

PPDS Partners with Value-Added AV and UC distributor Avientek

(Image credit: PPDS)

PPDS recently announced a new partnership with AV and UC distributor Avientek. Founded in Dubai in 2016 and now present in more than 20 countries, including India, Avientek will introduce, promote, and distribute PPDS’ entire suite of highly innovative solutions as the display brand of choice in the Middle East.

Aligned in their efforts to bring solutions to key market verticals—including hospitality, corporate, retail, media, transportation, control rooms, government, broadcasting, education, industrial, and healthcare—available solutions from PPDS will include digital signage, ePaper, interactive displays, direct-view LED, and business and hospitality TVs, as well as solutions including the recently launched and evolutionary new cloud-based device management platform, PPDS Wave.

With Philips professional displays now the preferred display brand of choice for Avientek, PPDS also brings seamless compatibility with many of the distributor’s third-party partners, including Crestron, Logitech, and Wolfvision.

The two companies will work closely together to ensure partners and customers receive the highest level of service, with PPDS’ highly trained global team, including its Key Account Directors, on hand to provide expert knowledge, support and technical training to ensure opportunities in the market are maximized, and projects are completed with quality and confidence.

MAXHUB Enters Cooperation with Dynamic CCTV

MAXHUB recently introduced its new partner for the U.K. From now on, distributor Dynamic CCTV will supply the U.K. market with MAXHUB’s full range of smart workplace solutions.

In 2021, MAXHUB began expanding into Europe. The company’s portfolio includes innovative solutions for modern conference environments, offering everything from touchscreens to unified communication products, through to all-in-one LED walls and commercial displays.

MAXHUB and Dynamic CCTV have cemented this cooperation in order to advance the expansion strategy. The distributor has been active in the CCTV sector since 1994 and enjoys an outstanding reputation within the industry. Firstly, this thanks to the company’s renowned, innovative portfolio; secondly, the company provides an impressively excellent service and a fair price-performance ratio. The company has now set its course for expansion in the IT/AV market under the Dynamic Tech label, and is launching with MAXHUB’s broad, innovative portfolio.

The Farm Adds Christopher Lambert to FarmAssist Technical Services Team

(Image credit: The Farm)

The Farm has added Christopher Lambert as field engineer and audiovisual (AV) programmer for The Farm. In his role, Lambert will configure, build, deploy, test and troubleshoot Q-SYS, Visionary, and manufacturer-partner DSP and control programs.

Lambert began his career in the AV industry at Crawford Integrated Technologies as an AV integration designer and programmer. Prior to Crawford, Lambert spent 10 years working as EPIC (electronic healthcare records software) workflow specialist where he worked side-by-side with hospital medical staff during software deployment, focusing on trauma/emergency, laboratory, and patient movement.

“Having had a working relationship with The Farm, as a rep, for a few years I already had a bit of an idea of the culture here,” said Lambert. “After collaborating on a project with the FarmAssist team my curiosity piqued, and after some long discussion with Andrew, it became apparent this could be a great match. I'm ecstatic to be a part of a stellar team! They have all been absolutely welcoming and supportive.”

Outside of work, Lambert’s an avid backpacker, snowboarder, certified scuba diver and tandem skydiver. He’s played the guitar for over 25 years, built his first PC at 12 years old and enjoys traveling and live performances including theater, concerts and music festivals.

Industry Veteran Jeff Taylor Joins DAS Audio

(Image credit: DAS Audio)

DAS Audio has appointed Jeff Taylor as the company’s new senior sales engineer–Pro Audio for the North American territory. Taylor will play a central role in DAS Audio’s sales and support network, while concurrently driving the company's rapidly expanding presence in the Western United States. His new position comes on the heels of DAS Audio’s continued investment in the U.S. market, including the recent purchase of an additional 9,000-square-foot facility to augment its existing 24,000-square-foot facility that is home to a fully functioning demo room, training area, and service center.

As an internationally recognized live sound engineer with multiple decades of major tours under his belt, Taylor brings a wealth of industry acumen and experience to his new position. He joins DAS Audio from his previous position with CODA Audio as sales director, overseeing creation of a national sales rep network. Notably, Taylor played an intrinsic part in the introduction and growth of VUE Audiotechnik, where as vice president of sales he helped to launch the brand and establish its pedigree as a major player in the touring sound sector. He has also held high level positions with RCF, Bosch, and Biamp.

“The DAS Audio brand has an amazing legacy, and I’m thrilled to now be a part of it,” remarked Taylor. “I’ve been watching the brand grow across North America in particular, and I’m continually impressed with the power and clarity of the systems. I’m excited to be working with such an exceptional team, and I’m looking forward to being a part of building an even stronger legacy for DAS Audio.”