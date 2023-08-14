Commercial Integrator Expo Unveils an Array of Networking Opportunities

Commercial Integrator Expo, owned and produced by Emerald, the new exposition and conference for the commercial audiovisual integration channel and technology managers, announces a diverse array of networking events at Commercial Integrator Expo 2023 from Sept. 6–9, 2023, in Denver, CO. Commercial Integrator Expo 2023 will feature a robust schedule of events, including educational training opportunities, programming features and special happenings to connect attendees with peers and exhibitors.

“Tradeshows provide a platform for attendees to network with other professionals in their field and help forge new business relationships,” said Jason McGraw, CTS, group vice president for CEDIA Expo, Commercial Integrator Expo and KBIS, Emerald. “Commercial Integrator Expo will provide a unique industry gathering to connect audiovisual systems professionals, IT professionals and technology managers in corporate, higher education, hospitality, retail and resimercial market settings. We look forward to providing a resource for new connections and networking apart from gaining knowledge and experience.”

The inaugural Commercial Integrator Expo 2023 will address the needs of today’s fixed installation audiovisual systems professionals and technology managers in corporate, higher education, hospitality, retail, and resimercial market settings. Attendees can participate in various networking events, including NSCA’s BizSkills Day, DSF’s Digital Signage Day and reception, IMCCA’s unified communications track sessions, Nationwide Marketing Groups’ reception and the Commercial Integrator Expo Conference.

NSCA’s BizSkills Day will feature a full day of educational sessions and peer networking. On Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, BizSkills Day will uncover helpful insights, best practices and tools for project management, finance, sales and operations skills.

Digital Signage Federation will host Digital Signage Day on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. The full day of education will include a curated collection of sessions from DSF’s best-in-class online micro-credential course catalog, explicitly designed for people who want to learn more about the industry and its growing business opportunities.

IMCCA will organize a comprehensive track of educational sessions on unified communications and collaboration technologies (UC), applications, trends and case studies. IMCCA, the preeminent voice of the unified communications and collaboration industry, will bring insights from industry subject matter experts.

Nationwide Marketing Group will network, engage and educate their residential and commercial channel professionals. Nationwide Marketing Group’s Hank Alexander will participate in a powerhouse panel uncovering the State of the Industry, identifying business opportunities, pitfalls and critical trends for future success.

The Commercial Integrator Expo Conference is designed to inspire industry professionals to think more broadly about how they approach their business, introduce them to new lines of revenue and business opportunities and equip them with the resources to formulate meaningful conversations on the show floor.

Other events held at the show, including the CE Pro Awards, CE Pro All-Star Band, Women in Consumer Technology Networking Reception and Luncheon, and AV Yoga, will allow attendees to reconnect with friends and colleagues and learn about industry issues and trends. Notably, Commercial Integrator Expo 2023 will be co-located with CEDIA Expo 2023 to offer additional educational opportunities, networking and new product exploration. The best commercial and residential AV products and solutions under one roof will provide exceptional value and opportunity for exhibitors and attendees alike.

Individuals interested in attending Commercial Integrator Expo 2023, which will be co-located with CEDIA Expo 2023 from September 6–9, 2023, in Denver, CO, can register online. Industry association members receive discounted registration fees for show floor and Commercial Integrator Expo Conference sessions.