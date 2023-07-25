CEDIA Conference Program Is Focused on Future Technologies, Opportunities

CEDIA Expo 2023, which runs Sept. 6-8 in Denver, has announced an expanded educational program. Curated by CEDIA, the global membership association for the home technology industry, CEDIA Expo Conference features more than 90 sessions, half of which are brand new.

(Image credit: CEDIA)

Mandy Beckner, vice president of education and training at CEDIA, told SCN the program offers training for AV professionals at every stage of their careers. "If you’re thinking about branching into the smart home market, there are sessions for you,” she explained. “There are different fit and finish standards in the residential world. Integrators spend a lot of time on details like color matching, leveling, and aesthetics. As commercial settings upgrade their environments to ‘earn the commute’ from their previously remote employees, these considerations are going to become more important in enterprise settings.”

Integrators can advance their skillsets with technical training, hands-on workshops, and certification preparation courses. Highlights include an immersive audio system design workshop, in-depth exploration of the changes to the 2023 National Electrical Code (NFPA 70), and the return of CEDIA’s hands-on rack building workshop. Business leaders can also benefit from sessions discussing compensation best practices, sustainable growth and exit strategy planning, and advanced project documentation.

The conference is also designed to help the integration community understand how emerging technologies will impact their work and create new opportunities. Additional sessions will focus on content technologies, network protocols, blockchain security, and accessible and biophilic design, as well as sessions dedicated to the fast-growing lighting and resimercial markets.

Mandy Beckner (Image credit: CEDIA)

“We’re starting to see immersive audio in commercial applications, both in experiential and hospitality applications and in conference rooms to support more lifelike interaction,” Beckner added. “Commercial integrators can find a lot of products and training on immersive audio and small room acoustics at CEDIA Expo, and that’s critical. Small room acoustics are extremely challenging, and the considerations and approaches are very different than those for large spaces.”

“The CEDIA conference program sessions and the exhibition show floor complement each other to provide unparalleled industry knowledge, allowing attendees to discover new trends and business opportunities,” said Jason McGraw, CTS, group vice president for CEDIA Expo, Commercial Integrator Expo, and KBIS, Emerald. “More than ever, attendees need the latest education, information, and new product knowledge to expand their businesses and professional skillsets. Everything they need can be found at CEDIA Expo 2023.”