College Football Saturdays: Video Boards, Audio, and Pro AV Tech That Bring the Hype

The 2022 college football season kicked off earlier in September, and with it, new Pro AV technologies were unveiled. Universities waited all offseason to show off innovative and new video boards and sound systems to their fans, and once the opening kickoff commenced, they didn't disappoint.

The best part? It's just the start as SCN has more exciting installations coming your way. But for now, take a look at some of the latest installations from the first month of the season.

(Image credit: Future)

Lenoir-Rhyne may be a small NCAA Division II school in enrollment, but the Bears went big on Pro AV this offseason. Two new LED video boards in each end zone from Daktronics bring fans to their feet. But it's just the start. Daktronics is set to bring new life to the college's basketball arena and baseball field this spring.

Our own Wayne Cavadi went and took a look firsthand. Click here to find out more about his gameday experience (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: AJP)

Anthony James Partners, the Pro AV consultant behind the major-league upgrades for the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this year (opens in new tab), took its talents to the gridiron with massive video board upgrades in Death Valley. Clemson's Memorial Stadium saw a slew of upgrades, but perhaps none shined brighter than the 7,112-square-foot video board in the east end zone.

To find out more on the upgrades, click here. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: 1 Sound)

Florida State University’s Football Program decided to do a complete renovation on their locker room, team meeting rooms, and coaching offices for this upcoming season. This elite team believes in being the best on and off the field and they wanted to take that into the redesign of their locker room. All Pro Integrated Systems came in understanding the mission of how FSU Seminoles wanted to maintain the level of being the best in all areas of the department and designed in 1 SOUND loudspeakers for the locker room’s audio system. The locker room is the center piece of the football program’s space, they wanted up-to-date, innovative graphics and technology.

Now the Seminoles have it. Click her to find out more. (opens in new tab)

More Daktronics Displays Dazzle at Division I Stadium

(Image credit: Daktronics)

On, Wisconsin—Camp Randall Stadium Gets a Digital Upgrade

Inside the home to the Badgers football team, a new narrow pixel pitch display in the stadium's Champions Club features 1.9-millimeter pixel spacing and measures nearly seven feet tall by 36 feet wide with pixel dimensions of 1080 high by 5760 wide.

Take a look at the enhancements from Daktronics. (opens in new tab)

How 7.5 Million Pixels and 19 New LED Displays Light Up Gameday at SDSU

When Aztec fans head to Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, CA, this fall, they will be greeted by 19 new LED displays. They can thank Daktronics, which has partnered with San Diego State University (SDSU) to design, manufacture, and install the new system totaling nearly 8,400 square feet and 7.5 million pixels. Features of the stadium include local aspects to help fans feel at home in San Diego.

Here's a peek at the upgrades. (opens in new tab)

Getting Ready for Baseball...

(Image credit: Metinteractive)

Okay, so it's not quite college football, but the Storrs campus at UConn got an upgrade in its broadcast control room for several sports thanks to Meinteractive.

"All the outdoor sports venues’ AV signals—the cameras, the live sound components in the stadia—and communications now connect via fiber to the control room where two events can be broadcast simultaneously," Metinteractive’s project manager Kyle Passaro explained. "ESPN can pull in and use the control room for tournaments while local TV takes advantage of its capabilities and UConn streams events.”

Check out what Meinteractive accomplished by clicking here. (opens in new tab)