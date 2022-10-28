Hail State! Daktronics Wows Bulldogs Fans with 20,000 Square Feet of LED Display

The visual experience at Mississippi State games this season has been enhanced in a big way as Daktronics continued a long-standing partnership with Mississippi State University to deliver nearly 20,000 square feet of LED displays to campus near Starkville, MS. Baseball completed the installation of a new ribbon display earlier this year and football was completed earlier this fall.

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Daktronics to enhance the in-venue experience at both Davis Wade Stadium and Dudy Noble Field,” said Rhett Hobart, executive senior associate athletic director for external affairs at Mississippi State. “As we continue to work to provide a pre-eminent experience for students, fans and our teams, the addition of these new displays have provided significant enhancements to our in-venue production.”

Davis Wade Stadium Upgrades

Mississippi State’s football stadium received two new end zone displays and four new ribbon displays on the seating fascia as part of this project. This includes a north end zone display measuring approximately 55x141.5 feet and a south end zone display measuring roughly 51.5x129.5 feet, both featuring 10-millimeter pixel spacings.

The seating fascia includes an upgrade of four ribbon displays, three sections work together on the north side of the field with another display on the west fascia. The three displays on the north side each measure nearly 5x138 feet and the west display measures nearly 5x372 feet. All four displays feature 10-millimeter line spacing to show excellent image clarity and contrast to fans throughout the stadium.

Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium

The university’s baseball stadium received a new ribbon display wrapping along the seating fascia behind home plate. Installation took place early in 2022 and the new display measures approximately 3.5x476.5 feet. It features a 10-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver additional statistics, graphics and sponsorship messaging throughout events.

“These new displays will deliver on the needs for brightness and service aspects that will ultimately help Mississippi State be successful in their entertainment efforts at their facilities,” said Perry Grave, Daktronics sales representative. “The existing structure was able to be used to give an additional cost savings for the university, something that doesn’t go unnoticed in projects of this magnitude. We’re excited to be able to meet those needs and to be a part of this exciting project for our long-time partners at Mississippi State.”

Daktronics will also be including a complete Show Control solution. This industry-leading control system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a powerful yet user-friendly production solution.