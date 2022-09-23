How 7.5 Million Pixels and 19 New Daktronics LED Displays Light Up Gameday at SDSU

When Aztec fans head to Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, CA, this fall, they will be greeted by 19 new LED displays. They can thank Daktronics, which has partnered with San Diego State University (SDSU) to design, manufacture, and install the new system totaling nearly 8,400 square feet and 7.5 million pixels. Features of the stadium include local aspects to help fans feel at home in San Diego.

“We are excited to partner with Daktronics, the premier scoreboard and digital board organization in the world,” said SDSU director of athletics John David Wicker. “We’ve always said that game-day experience is the most important piece to Snapdragon Stadium and the Daktronics video scoreboards provide fantastic displays to a stadium with great sight lines. The viewing experience at Snapdragon Stadium is now unmatched in collegiate athletics.”

The new main video display measures 42 feet high by 73 feet wide to deliver more than 3,000 square feet of digital canvas for the university’s football, athletics and other special events. It is mounted in the northwest corner of the stadium. Mirroring the main display in the opposite corner of the stadium, a video display will measure approximately 26.5 feet high by 50.5 feet wide to deliver similar and supplemental information as the main display. Both displays feature industry-leading environmental protection to ensure they operate as expected in the San Diego outdoors.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this Snapdragon Stadium project and to help San Diego State deliver a local experience to their events,” said Robin Hall, Daktronics regional manager. “The displays will help to create an amazing home field advantage for the Aztecs for years to come. We are grateful to continue working with the school on their campus-wide initiative to enhance the in-person experience at all of their athletics venues as they move into the future.”

(Image credit: Daktronics)

The end zone video displays are each capable of variable content zoning allowing each to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

All 19 displays feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver crisp, clear imagery to fans throughout the stadium.

“Going from a conceptual drawing to an actual stadium is always exciting with new construction, and having a good onsite team is essential,” said Luke Tingle, Daktronics senior project manager. “Living local, I take great pride in San Diego getting a new stadium and our company delivering state-of-the-art displays to help bring it to life for this community.”

The stadium also features two large ribbon displays mounted to the seating fascia. One measures approximately 2.5 feet high by 420 feet in length and the other measures 2.5 feet high by 400 feet long. Nine additional ribbons measure 2.5 feet high and combine for 290 linear feet while five more ribbon style displays measure 6 feet high and combine for 167 linear feet. These displays work together to deliver additional graphics and animations as well as providing opportunities to highlight sponsors throughout events.

Creating a complete street-to-seat experience, a marquee display is installed outside the stadium to connect with fans and audiences as they arrive for the main event. This display measures 13 feet high by 23 feet wide to brand the experience, promote upcoming events and deliver sponsorship recognition.

Daktronics included its powerful Show Control solution with this installation. This industry-leading system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a user-friendly production solution.

In addition to the equipment installation, San Diego State University will receive a content package to be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.