On, Wisconsin—How Daktronics Brightened up Camp Randall Stadium

To bring new visual aspects to Camp Randall Stadium, Daktronics (opens in new tab) in conjunction with JP Cullen, a commercial construction company based in Wisconsin, has continued a long-term partnership with the University of Wisconsin (UW) to manufacture and install a new LED video wall in a club area and ribbon displays in the seating bowl in Madison, WI. The project was completed and installed ahead of the college football season kicking off this fall.

“Daktronics has been a great partner and continually helped provide options to create different experiences for the seat holders," said Jeremy Shecterle, JP Cullen. "Procurement, placement, and execution was all seamless and we are ready for game day.”

“As we designed each separate club space we looked for unique ‘Wow’ moment opportunities," added Jason King, UW Athletics. "In Victory Hall, the video wall definitely delivered. Everyone that has seen the space so far has been extremely impressed.”

The new narrow pixel pitch display in the Champions Club features 1.9-millimeter pixel spacing and measures nearly 7 feet tall by 36 feet wide with pixel dimensions of 1080 high by 5760 wide. This delivers crisp, clear imagery to audiences up to mere feet away from the display face.

“The big thing about this display is that it is three full HD screens wide so the university can show three separate feeds of high-quality content,” said Joey Hulsebus, Daktronics sales representative. “It’s also versatile enough that they can show one large image across the entire screen, or they can show nine different feeds to showcase a multitude of information all at once. It's a great showcase of what this type of product is capable of and we're extremely excited to partner with the University of Wisconsin and JP Cullen on this project.”

While the display can show multiple video feeds, it can also be integrated into the game information and scoring system to show all the statistics and graphics that engage audiences in the live action taking place on the field.

The entire project included other aspects of LED technology throughout the stadium including new ribbon displays along the fascia in the south end zone.