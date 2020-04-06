ClearOne's CONVERGENCE AV Network Manager Now Available

The What: ClearOne has released CONVERGENCE AV Network Manager, a unified AV network management platform to monitor, control, and audit ClearOne Pro audio and video products and services. A beta version was available to AV practitioners for their evaluation prior to this release.

The What Else: The new release provides efficient batch firmware updates on multiple audio and video devices at once. The release adds the ability to download, back up, or restore project files simultaneously for multiple CONVERGE Pro 2 and CONVERGE Huddle systems. The release provides the ability to provision CONVERGE Pro 2 VoIP lines and view VoIP registration status through the browser interface. The AV management system facilitates downloads of device logs and provides reports for devices and peripherals, users, histories, and calls. Email notifications provide anytime, anywhere alerts for immediate system status.

The Bottom Line: The new AV management system provides remote real-time system access for at-a-glance and all-inclusive dashboard views in any browser from desktop to mobile. Its unlimited scalability supports organizations of any size and can be configured for one of twelve languages.