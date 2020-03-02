ClearOne UNITE 200 Now Zoom Certified

The What: ClearOne has announced the UNITE 200 PTZ, the top-of-the-line model in its Zoom-certified line professional conferencing cameras.

The What Else: The UNITE 200 provides four flexible network connectivity options, supporting USB 2.0, USB 3.0, IP, and HDMI. With full 1080p60 resolution, PTZ functions, and 12x optical zoom with a 72.5-degree field of view and a ±170-degree horizontal range, the UNITE 200 is designed to meet the needs of diverse video camera applications.

The Bottom Line: The UNITE line professional-grade cameras is optimized for a wide range of applications and environments including professional-quality visual collaboration, UC applications, network streaming, and more.

The Zoom-Certified UNITE 200 PTZ is available for $1,849 US MSRP.