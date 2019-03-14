ClearOne Shipping New Video Collaboration Product Package

The What: ClearOne has begun shipping the new COLLABORATE Live 1000, which includes the company’s new Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile (BMA CT) to create a professional video collaboration solution.

The What Else: COLLABORATE Live 1000 includes ClearOne’s newest beamforming microphone product, the Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile (BMA CT). In addition to the aesthetic appeal of its integrated design, the BMA CT offers a full range of capabilities. Within the space of a standard ceiling tile, the PoE-powered BMA CT provides full-room microphone coverage, adaptive steering (think of it as smart beam selection), noise and echo cancellation, as well as amplification, all before the signal is sent to a DSP mixer. An onboard 10-watt, two-channel amplifier can drive two ceiling-mounted loudspeakers, and additional BMA CTs can be daisy chained together to cover larger spaces, if desired.

COLLABORATE Live 1000 also includes COLLABORATE Space cloud conferencing, Skype for Business client, SIP/H.323 videoconferencing, wireless presentation, interactive whiteboard, recording, and streaming.

The system comes complete with the CONVERGE Pro 2 48VT DSP mixer, an advanced audio processor, and an intuitive user interface. A UNITE 200 PTZ 1080p60 camera with 12x optical zoom ensures high-quality capture of all room participants.

“COLLABORATE Live empowers users to collaborate like never before, in large conferencing space environments, with unmatched audio and video, interactive whiteboard, presentation, recording, streaming and cloud connectivity,” said ClearOne chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu.

The Bottom Line: For large-sized boardrooms, auditoriums, conference rooms, lecture halls, courtrooms, training centers, and telemedicine theaters, COLLABORATE Live 1000 delivers a complete, professional-quality collaboration system solution. It features a combination of video components integrated with advanced audio DSP technology for a rich large meeting room collaboration experience.

COLLABORATE Live 1000 is the newest addition to the company’s professional grade COLLABORATE Live series. All 5 COLLABORATE Live systems offer a simple and friendly user interface and a 90-day free trial of the ClearOne COLLABORATE Space cloud-based video conferencing application.

COLLABORATE Live 1000 and ClearOne's full suite of collaboration products will be on display at Enterprise Connect from March 18-21, at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL.