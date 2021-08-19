ClearOne COLLABORATE Now Mobile Phone Friendly

The What: ClearOne's free COLLABORATE Space messaging and videoconferencing app now allows users to register their account using a mobile phone number, enabling users to find each other more easily and start collaborating. iOS and Android users can now launch into world-class video conferencing, presentation sharing and messaging services using the searchable ID of their choice, or choose to make both their email and phone number searchable within the app.

The What Else: The app's new mobile phone number options offer similar functionality to Whatsapp, Telegram and Signal, with a stronger focus on professional-quality video chats and collaboration tools. That's because ClearOne's COLLABORATE Space is a multi-purpose collaboration platform that delivers a full suite of audio, video conferencing, web conferencing and meeting tools in a consistent interface, whether it's being used in the app, through a mobile browser or on a PC.

COLLABORATE Space comes with everything needed to stay connected with family, friends, and coworkers for one-on-one or group chats, including online meetings, including messaging, integrated file sharing, whiteboarding, annotation, meeting minutes, scheduling, session recording and a post-meeting summary of attendance and duration of each attendee.

Users who connect both a phone number and email address can sign in using either identification and can set the app to allow search results using email, phone number or both. The app also now allows users to forward a message to another user and reply to messages from prior meetings and conversations.

The Bottom Line: The free version of COLLABORATE Space allows up to 10 participants to meet for an unlimited amount of time and includes Instant Messaging, Screen Desktop Sharing and a CO2 savings report. The COLLABORATE Space lifetime subscription with unlimited meeting time is free to everyone and is not tied to any other ClearOne purchase.