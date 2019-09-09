ClearOne Awarded New Patent Covering Augmented Beamforming Microphone Arrays

ClearOne has been awarded a new patent relating to a band-limited beamforming microphone array by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

On August 27, 2019, the USPTO issued patent number 10,397,697 to ClearOne. This patent, entitled “Band-Limited Beamforming Microphone Array,” describes a method, among other things, of making or using a band-limited beamforming microphone array by augmenting beamformed audio signals with additional audio signals that are not included in the beamforming process. The microphones that generate these additional signals are referred to as non-beamforming microphones. The invention significantly extends design flexibility because the augmented beamforming technology enables a broad range of design choices from larger, higher performance, higher-cost beamforming arrays, to smaller beamforming arrays with good performance for less demanding environments at a lower cost.

This new patent is part of ClearOne’s valuable patent portfolio that includes approximately 100 patents and pending patent applications covering multiple new technologies in the fields of audio and video processing, audio and video streaming, and innovative communication technologies.