ClearOne 2022 Re-Connections Tour Hits the Road This Month

The ClearOne 2022 Re-Connections Tour hit the road again with a swing through Baton Rouge, LA, on February 13-14 and is on its way to Texas on the following dates:

• Houston, TX - Feb 16-18

* San Antonio, TX - Feb 20-21

* Austin, TX - Feb 22

* Dallas, TX - Feb 23-25

Area dealers who would like to request a tour stop can reach out to ClearOne by clicking here and registering a request.

"The 2022 Re-Connections Tour continues our return to live events," said ClearOne Chair/CEO Zee Hakimoglu. "There really is nothing like in-person, face-to face meetings with our partners and their customers, so we are really excited to get back out on the road and see even more partners in 2022."

The road show will feature all of ClearOne's products including the new Unite 200 Pro camera, Versa Mediabar and Convergence Cloud AV Manager software, as well as the new Dialog 10 USB, which launched last month.

As part of the road show, the 36-foot ClearOne Tour Bus brings the company's latest conferencing, collaboration and streaming solutions directly to commercial AV practitioners and their customers who can't always get to larger trade shows and conferences.

The ClearOne Re-Connections Tour is open to AV practitioners and their customers in each of the markets the tour truck visits. The tour includes presentations, training, question and answer sessions, networking opportunities and demonstrations of ClearOne's solutions.

To keep up with the ClearOne's February 2022 Re-Connections Tour, click here.