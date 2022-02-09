ClearOne Awarded Patent for BMA System With Distributed Processing

ClearOne's new new patent relating to Beamforming Microphone Array Systems demonstrates the company's investment, strength and reach in this important technology area.

ClearOne has been awarded a new patent relating to Beamforming Microphone Array Systems.

The patent, titled "Ceiling Tile Beamforming Microphone Array System," claims a ceiling tile microphone array that can be physically separated from the processors running the beamforming algorithm. One benefit of this separation is that it enables a single computing engine to run multiple beamforming algorithms for multiple microphone arrays, which can lower the overall system cost compared to an integrated design that is limited to a single computing engine with a single microphone array.

As an example, when a first system is installed, one microphone array may be supported by one remote computing engine running a beamforming algorithm. Over time, the processing power of computing engines increases for the same price, enabling more microphone arrays to connect to a single computing engine, thereby reducing the cost of multiple beamforming systems deployed in an organization.

Another benefit of this functional partitioning of the system is that it can extend the useful life of a ceiling tile beamforming microphone array. When the beamforming algorithm is performed "off-board" in a separate computing engine, the engine can be upgraded over time to support more advanced beamforming algorithms without requiring changes to the microphone array.

U.S. Patent No. 11,240,597, which issued on February 1, 2022, demonstrates ClearOne's investment, strength and reach in this important technology area. The company's valuable patent portfolio covers multiple new technologies in the fields of audio and video processing, audio and video streaming and innovative communication technologies.