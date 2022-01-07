ClearOne Introduces DIALOG 10 USB Wireless Microphone

Offering plug-and-play simplicity and wireless convenience, ClearOne's new DIALOG 10 USB single-channel wireless microphone is an ideal solution for webcasting and cloud-based collaboration through Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, GoToMeeting, and other apps. The new microphone is also effective for public events, live streaming, classroom presentations, and conferences.

An included USB-C cable connects to any PC for audio, power, and control. With no external power source or additional audio cables required, DIALOG 10 USB makes it easy to enjoy high-quality audio in any application.

The wireless microphone system offers a robust frequency-hopping, spread-spectrum technology, with no frequency license restrictions worldwide. The auto-scan feature finds open channels for optimal reception, and standards-based FIPS 197 AES-128 encryption ensures a secure link for wireless audio.

Wide audio bandwidth provides superior speech clarity, and ultra-low audio latency significantly enhances the audio experience. In multi-user environments, each user can be assigned their own microphone to pair with a common room receiver. Microphones can be powered by common alkaline or rechargeable NiMH AA batteries.