Clear Channel Airports to Provide Immersive Digital Media Program

Clear Channel Airports announced it was selected for a new five-year deal with Milwaukee County’s General Mitchell International Airport (GMIA) to provide a comprehensive digital media network throughout the airport.



The new program is scheduled for installation Feb. 1, 2017 and will enhance the travel experience for GMIA’s nearly 7 million annual passengers by integrating terminal-wide state of the art advertising solutions. CCA has operated the advertising concession at GMIA since 1990.

Clear Channel Airport’s digital upgrade for GMIA will further enhance CCOA’s overall market presence in the Milwaukee area. Clear Channel Outdoor Americas already has significant coverage en route to downtown Milwaukee and across the Milwaukee metro area with more than 1,600 roadside billboards, including 49 digital displays. CCOA is also the exclusive advertising partner to both the Milwaukee Intermodal train station, connecting the Milwaukee and Chicago metro areas, and to the Milwaukee County Transit System for advertising across 125 bus shelters.

GMIA is a medium hub airport owned and operated by Milwaukee County with non-stop flights to more than 35 cities and easy one-stop connections to over 160 cities worldwide, serving Wisconsin, northern Illinois and Chicago.

The new advertising program from Clear Channel Airports will complement GMIA’s current terminal aesthetics and include two large format LED video walls, head on digital LCD network, sponsorship and marketing opportunities, interactive and staffed kiosks and specialty displays and exterior terminal assets including jet bridges, parking deck and terminal exteriors.

“This new agreement helps the Airport create a sense of place, generate additional revenue and keep costs low for travelers,” said CHris Abele, Milwaukee County Executive. “I am pleased that Clear Channel Outdoor Americas is helping us make visitors aware of the many national brands that call Milwaukee home.”