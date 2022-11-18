ClarkPowell Honored with PSNI's ‘Best Places to Work in AV-Worldwide Award'

PSNI Global Alliance (opens in new tab) announced ClarkPowell (U.S.) and GBG (Romania) as winners of this year’s highly coveted ‘Best Places to Work in AV–Worldwide Award’ for 2022.

Now in its sixth year, the winners of this highly contested and internationally recognized award were carefully determined based on the results from PSNI’s exclusive annual Employee Engagement Survey distributed among its 100+ Certified Solution Providers (CSPs).

Sent to the employees of PSNI’s Certified Solution Provider (CSP) network (located in 58 countries and across six continents), the survey lets employees anonymously and confidentially respond to a series of questions related to their experiences with their current employer, which are then independently analyzed to determine the results. These include questions around engagement within the network, identifying work attributes that are most responsible for driving employee engagement, and understanding employee perceptions in areas such as leadership, work relationships, culture, growth, and opportunity.

[PSNI Global Alliance Adds Zoom as a Global Preferred Vendor Partner] (opens in new tab)

Recognizing excellence in AV

(Image credit: PSNI Global Alliance)

After independent analysis, North Carolina-based ClarkPowell claimed the accolade for companies with over 50 employees, while Bucharest-based GBC claimed the award in the under 50 employees category, with both firms exceeding key employee-performance metrics.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive this incredible award, which is a testimony to the hard work and devotion from our valued team," said Susan Clark Pinch, president at ClarkPowell. "ClarkPowell is a team of audiovisual industry veterans who have designed and integrated thousands of AV solutions. Since being founded in 1983, not a single employee has ever been laid off, and we invest significantly in research and continuing education of our team to ensure we are up to date with the latest technologies and remain specialists in our industry. This award is recognition that we are doing this right but, as with all aspects of our business, we will always strive to do better.”

[SCN Installation Showcase 2022] (opens in new tab)

Setting the standard

On a grander scale, the results of the PSNI survey showed continued positivity among overall job satisfaction within the AV industry, with PSNI’s annual reports helping CSPs to build a workplace where employees feel valued and confident that managers and leadership will support their professional development.

This year, the result showed that just over seven in 10 employees are confident in their company’s senior leaders and feel valued at the CSP company. This is an important and highly consistent key driver attribute. Almost nine in 10 employees say they like the type of work they do for the company, feel the work is meaningful, know what is expected of them, and feel challenged by their jobs.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

In addition, the results showed that 47% of respondents ‘strongly agreed’ to the question of whether they would recommend the company they worked for, while 75% said they would go ‘above and beyond’ for their employer.

Discussing the results, Chris Miller, executive director of PSNI Global Alliance said while progress continues to be made, he warned that it remains vitally important that senior leaders in companies take on board both the positives and negatives of the results, with communication a key driver. “Regardless of the type of engagement survey used, the biggest mistake I see is that senior leadership does not follow through on the survey results with the employees.

“They need to know they were heard and that their feedback will make a difference," Miller continued. "It’s also important that employers celebrate the strengths and recognize the areas of improvement, while creating action plans with teams that include employees, which benefits everyone.”