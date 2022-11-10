PSNI Global Alliance Adds Zoom as a Global Preferred Vendor Partner

PSNI Global Alliance (opens in new tab) continues to expand its worldwide presence and portfolio as it welcomes renowned UCC solution provider Zoom Video Communications as a Global Preferred Vendor Partner (PVP).

The PSNI Global Alliance Preferred Vendor Partner program is available to an exclusive group of manufacturers, distributors and service providers in the audio-visual, unified communications and professional audio and video industry. The program connects vendors and PSNI’s Certified Solution Providers (CSPs) to pursue market opportunities, and enable worldwide, standardized solutions to their customers.

Trusted by AV professionals and end users around the globe, Zoom is one of the leading providers of Unified Collaborative Communication technology. Its widely used platform was instrumental in keeping the wheels of work turning throughout the lengthy period of COVID-19 lockdown.

“The Zoom brand needs little introduction to those both in and out of professional AV circles,” said Tom Roberts, director of vendor programs for PSNI Global Alliance. “Their growth over recent years has been truly exceptional—with over 80% of the Fortune 500 choosing Zoom. We are thrilled to welcome them as an Alliance PVP. The team at Zoom has exciting expectations for the future of UCC and we are excited to see where our global alignment takes us in coming years.”

“Zoom is thrilled to be joining PSNI Global Alliance and we look forward to fully engaging with the PSNI CSP community,” said Cary Bran, global head of Zoom Rooms and workspaces sales and GTM. “Bringing together the world class AV integrator expertise and partner ecosystem of PSNI with Zoom and its industry leading Zoom Rooms and Workspace solutions will truly enable us to better serve the collective needs of our global customers as they navigate their way back into the post-pandemic workplace.”

All vendors within the PSNI PVP program are pre-screened by the Certified Solution Providers of The Alliance to ensure that only the best technology providers are represented. Customers who engage with The Alliance are assured seamless installation and support, benefitting from the collective expertise of PSNI’s integrators and vendors alike.