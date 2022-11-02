SCN Installation Showcase 2022

It was a difficult task to only choose 10 projects; we had several amazing entries this year, including one that was already scheduled for our November issue (looking at you, Solotech) and another (courtesy of KONTEK Systems) that’s already in the works for a later issue. For now, we invite you to review a small sample of some of the best Pro AV installations that were completed in 2022.

Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego State University), San Diego, CA

(Image credit: Clair)

With social spaces at the forefront of this new venue, AV design firm WJHW called on Clair and EAW to install a wide range of future-proofed products. Opened on Sept. 6, the venue hosts SDSU college football games, high-profile concerts, and the NWSL Wave professional rugby team. In addition to custom colors and weather-rated enclosures, EAW loudspeaker (opens in new tab)s—including the MK8196 passive two-way full-range loudspeaker, CIS400 ceiling-mounted, two-way loudspeaker, and MK2366i passive two-way full-range loudspeaker—feature ADAPTive technology, which allowed for mounting locations that integrated best into the stadium’s architecture without sacrificing output levels or coverage.

Orlando International Airport, Orlando, FL

(Image credit: Ford AV)

Ford AV was tasked with bringing Pro AV technologies to the new 1.8-million-square-foot Terminal C, part of the airport's massive expansion. Ford AV carried about $13 million in installation contracts using products and solutions from AtlasIED, Extron, Peerless-AV, and NEC. The AV scope of work includes areas such as airside, landside, and the ground transportation facility, installing digital paging using more than 15,000 speakers, which also carries the emergency communication announcements. Other elements of the project include digital signage (opens in new tab) in more than 500 displays, a Virtual Ramp Control Command Center, weather alert system for lightning, and the Airport Operations Center. The $3 billion-plus construction project wrapped in September 2022.

AEA Investors Boardroom, New York, NY

(Image credit: IVCi)

IVCi’s transformation of the AEA Investors Boardroom is just one of a multiroom series that spans the entirety of the upper-level floor of the building. The entire system easily blends to form a unified system that translates from one room to another. Both adaptable and flexible, users can bring in any technology or conferencing software. The system is designed with innovative technology and flexible conferencing software from companies including Crestron (opens in new tab), Biamp, Vaddio, and Samsung. Mics are used to create proper coverage for all seated participants as well as presenters and overflow seating. The camera system creates seamless shots based on the speaker’s location, following the speaker to ensure they remain the focus of the video.

Seacrest Studios, Orlando, FL

(Image credit: JVC Professional Video)

JVC Professional Video, working with Broadcasters General Store, delivered live production and streaming video equipment to Seacrest Studios. An initiative led by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, these unique studios are being established at children’s hospitals around the country, providing programming to patients in-studio or watching from their rooms. This fulfills the mission of contributing positively to the healing process of children and families. Patients can host shows, perform, and conduct interviews, as well as bring in live feeds remotely from within the facility using an assortment of JVC cameras like the JVC KY-PZ100U PTZ cameras (opens in new tab) and GY-HC500 CONNECTED CAM camcorder integrated with the RM-LP100U IP PTZ controller and KM-IP switcher.

Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook, Uncasville, CT

(Image credit: Peerless-AV)

Peerless-AV was tasked with installing an enormous, custom video wall to deliver a more impressive experience for sports bettors at the Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook. Peerless-AV designed and engineered a unique SEAMLESS bespoke mounting system to support the curved video wall. The team carefully arranged Unilumin Uslim dvLED displays (opens in new tab) to create three individual video walls made up of one main wall and two wings to form a concave appearance. While the size and weight alone were a challenge, the team also pivoted from mounting the enormous video wall to the floor to creating a solution that suspended the 20,000-pound system from the ceiling.

Edwards Lifesciences Auditorium, Irvine, CA

(Image credit: Sound Image)

Sound Image delivered a new, innovative presentation venue to Edwards Lifesciences backed by Planar displays (opens in new tab). The Edwards Auditorium features a 91.28x17.88-foot Planar TVF Series 1.5 video wall boasting 50,595,840 pixels on a complex ellipsoidal curve mount by Advance Mounting Design. The video wall was designed to optimize the Microsoft Teams experience, seamlessly connecting those in the room with off-site participants. The system features 252 DPA microphones and Crestron/Q-SYS processing, enabling multiwindow, self-configuring auto-tracking. The video system includes nine 4K PTZ cameras from Panasonic and Grass Valley. Video switching is made possible by a Ross Video Ultrix Acuity switcher and a Crestron NVX system. In-room audio is equipped with an L-Acoustics speaker system and Yamaha RIVAGE PM5 mixer.

Genesis House, New York, NY

(Image credit: Tritech Communications)

Tritech Communications helped the automaker create a New York City destination that is part car showroom, part community center/performance space, part Korean cultural center, and part world-class restaurant. The AV project consists of multiple video displays of varying sizes and configurations using CreateLED video tiles, Breakfast Flip-Disc art displays, Renkus-Heinz speakers (opens in new tab), and Panasonic cameras. The theater in the lower level of the building has a 280-degree video display that is nearly 40 feet wide. Designed to showcase cars as well as performers, the floor, ceiling, and back wall of the theater are made up of hundreds of video panels bolted together to create surfaces strong enough to hold thousands of pounds—yet bright and bold enough to display delicate images.

Bacardi Headquarters, Hamilton, Bermuda

(Image credit: Vistacom)

Vistacom’s mission in this executive boardroom at Bacardi Headquarters was not only to facilitate Microsoft Teams meetings between the Bermuda office and other sites, but also provide a dynamic display for local brand creative collaboration and presentations. Using a Planar TVF1.2 LED video wall provided the greatest overall image brightness, quality, and uniformity, maximizing visual impact for the size of the space. The system is designed to intuitively use and recall various layouts on the LED display for different workflows and collaboration needs. An array of solutions and technology geared toward the hybrid world—including Biamp Parle TCM-X ceiling microphones, Lumens (opens in new tab) VC-A52S PTZ videoconferencing camera, and the Crestron Flex UC-C160-T videoconferencing kit—were integrated into the system.

Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI

(Image credit: Washington Professional Systems)

A new audio system installed by Washington Professional Systems (WPS) provides coverage for the bowl seating and concourse areas of the stadium. It uses a series of Fulcrum Acoustic AHS steerable arrays, US221 subwoofers, and AH65 coaxial horn loudspeakers powered by amplifiers from Powersoft (opens in new tab) and QSC. Signal processing is handled by QSC Q-SYS Core 110f and Core 8 Flex DSPs with touchpanel integration for system control and monitoring. The headend system is connected via a Dante network and allows for interoperability between equipment with near zero latency. Front-of-house mixing is accomplished via a DiGiCo S31 console. WPS replaced the entire audio cabling with a fiber optic cabling infrastructure and installed an ancillary analog audio system, which interfaces with the fire alarm system for egress announcements during emergencies.

MGM Music Hall, Boston, MA

(Image credit: WSDG)

Walters-Storyk Design Group (WSDG (opens in new tab)) systems engineer, Judy Elliott-Brown, specified a Dante and video-over-IP infrastructure for the 5,000-seat MGM Music Hall, a joint venture of Live Nation and the Fenway Sports Group. While primarily envisioned as a concert venue, the Music Hall systems are flexible, enabling the venue to host events ranging from conventions and banquets to remote Red Sox games. Brown’s original systems integration program from 2019 was significantly expanded to leverage new technology. Changes ranged from switching to NDI cameras for the production video to facilitate usage with an NDI flypack, as well as creating a VPN to feed bar displays. Ballpark RF distribution systems were interfaced via a tuner and encoder. A WyreStorm system was also added for concert video distribution.