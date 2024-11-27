Christie Laser Projectors Power New 5D Flying Theater

Ready for takeoff? Visitors to the new flying theater attraction at Hetou Old Street scenic area in Tangshan, Hebei province are thanks to Christie 4K10-HS 1DLP laser projectors. The experience—similar to Disney World's Soarin' around the World—takes visitors on an aerial journey through northern China’s most iconic sites, including the ancient Great Wall, the Shanhaiguan Pass, and the historic Chengde Mountain Resort.

Known as “Flyover Hebei”, this 5D dome theater combines visuals with 7.2-channel surround sound, six-axis mechanical seats, synchronized motion effects and sensory elements like wind and mist, fully immersing audiences in the experience of soaring above Hebei’s majestic landscapes. By highlighting 20 landmarks and attractions across 11 cities, this multi-sensory adventure offers an unforgettable flight through the province’s rich heritage and natural beauty.

Christie’s trusted partner, Jianye Display, supplied the 4K10-HS laser projectors for “Flyover Hebei,” while Shenzhen Guandu Technology served as the systems integrator and subcontractor responsible for constructing the flying theater. A total of eight 4K10-HS projectors were strategically deployed to display vibrant, true-to-life 6K-by-6K resolution visuals on the theatre’s spherical screen measuring 16 meters (52 feet) in diameter, delivering an exceptional visual experience.

(Image credit: Jianye Display)

“The Christie 4K10-HS laser projectors were selected for their compact footprint, 4K UHD resolution, and impressive color performance thanks to Christie BoldColor Technology,” said Xing Zhong, project manager, Shenzhen Guandu Technology. “These projectors allowed us to deliver high-quality imagery and vivid, natural colors to make the audience feel like they are flying over Hebei’s exciting landscapes.”

The projection system design underwent meticulous simulation and analysis to achieve perfect alignment of projectors on the dome’s 4,306-square-foot (400-square-meter) spherical surface. The outcome is stunning, seamlessly blended 6K visuals that fully immerse up to 45 guests within the theater's 55-foot (17-meter) high space. The Christie 4K10-HS projectors deliver smooth, uncompressed frame-by-frame playback, preserving the high-definition content’s clarity and depth. This seamless setup ensures flawless visuals, even in darker scenes, for an uninterrupted, immersive experience.

April Qin, senior sales director for China, Enterprise, Christie, commented, “We’re proud to see the Christie 4K10-HS projectors powering this remarkable experience. Flyover Hebei exemplifies how Christie’s advanced 1DLP projection technology seamlessly merges art, technology, and culture. As the attraction continues to captivate audiences, our 4K10-HS projectors play a crucial role in delivering an unforgettable journey through Hebei's breathtaking landscapes.”