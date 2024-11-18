Watch This Ginormous Samsung Display Provide In-Your-Face Holiday Visuals

Samsung is stopping walkers-by in their feet at Shinsegae Department Store in Seoul, South Korea. Unveiled during the “2024 Lights Up SEOUL, KOREA,” the new massive, 235.6x58.7-foot Outdoor LED Signage XHB Series (P8) lights up the Myeongdong Square with immersive, 3D visuals.

Per Samsung’, the outdoor LED signage features an anamorphic 8K display, wraps around the entire outer wall of the building, which is the equivalent in size to three basketball courts. With an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, and UL 48 and UL 746C certifications, the display is ready for year-round use, has a max brightness of 8,000 nits, and a refresh rate of 7,680Hz to ensure crisp, vibrant visuals.

The wrap-around, monster display will be used for advertisements and video content, but Samsung also says it will be used in an annual Christmas media façade. Go ahead, take a look for yourself.

