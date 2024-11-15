Watch London’s Battersea Power Station Turn Into... LEGOs?

Well, if you grew up liking to create and construct your own worlds with LEGOs, wait until you see what London's Battersea Power Station did. On the weekend of October 29, its two massive, 164-foot-tall Wash Towers and chimneys on the waterfront turned into canvases for LEGO's 'Play Is Your Superpower' campaign.

[Go Immersive! Check Out How the Cosm Dome Is Reinventing Watching Sports]

Play is your superpower! 🌈🧱 Join us from 6.15pm today, Saturday 26th October, to see the @LEGO Minifigure™ Factory projection light up our iconic chimneys. Don’t miss this jaw dropping display – come down and join the fun! #PlayIsYourSuperpower #BatterseaPowerStation pic.twitter.com/JZkmHoFiXHOctober 26, 2024

According to the London and Bristol-based independent design agency Hello Charlie's website, the group teamed up with Rapport UK and the LEGO Group to bring the 'Factory of Creativity' project alive. The case study further revealed that Hello Charlie created a digital map of Battersea Power State with a scaled model in 3D software, calculating the optimal vantage point most viewers would experience and aligned the rendered perspectives accordingly. "Over 30,000 frames were rendered to achieve this immersive effect. We also adhered to LEGO’s strict guidelines on character movement and facial animations, ensuring that every moment stayed true to the brand’s much-loved style," the case study concluded.

(above video taken from Guy Smith's (commercialization manager, Battersea Power Station) LinkedIn page)

The projection turns the two chimneys into what LEGO called a Minifigure factory. A LEGO Vortex. Per the LEGO Agency website, "Robotic arms work in harmony to assemble the iconic Minifigures, which are then propelled through a fantastical system of conveyor belts and pipes, highlighting the intricate and playful nature of the LEGO universe."

[The Minnesota Vikings Took Over London by Immersing Fans in LED]

Check it out for yourself in the videos provided.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.