Chief New Kiosk, LED and Electric Height Adjust Solutions at ISE

- Chief will debut several new solutions at ISE stand 2-C50. The Impact On-Wall Kiosk brings "a new level of flexibility to the digital signage enclosure market," according to Chief, "while maintaining a sleek aesthetic to complement a variety of environments." A depth-adjustable exterior frame allows for a variety of display sizes. Reversible hinges help to avoid installation and service obstructions, and our exclusive design keeps the display mounted to the frame when opened, providing unparalleled service and maintenance access.
- Integrated engagement latches can be secured with tamperproof hardware to protect equipment. Multiple storage options can be added to mount components in-wall and/or on-wall leveraging Middle Atlantic's Lever LockTM technology.
- Continuing Chief's increased focus on digital signage solutions, the TiLED™ Series is a modular, LED mounting system designed to support creative video wall configurations. The system can include any of three mounts supporting 1, 2 or 3 LED displays that connect together to form a seamless video wall.
- Built for the Samsung IF Series, integrated plumb adjustment helps to compensate for imperfections in the wall, keeping everything flat. Offset mounting slots allow for easy installation and protect LEDs from the damaging friction that can occur when display edges rub together.
- Lastly, an addition to display height adjust will debut at ISE this year. Chief's line of height adjustable display mounts is expanding to include electric solutions. The new cart, floor-support and wall mounts bring higher weight capacities to support larger interactive displays, and also give an option to users who may simply prefer an electric solution over non-motorized.
- Keeping safety top of mind, the electric solutions features anti-collision technology, which immediately halts, then reverses motion upon encountering an obstruction to avoid pinching fingers, or damaging the display. The series also boasts sleek aesthetics and integrated cable management.
