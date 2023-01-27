Check It Out: New Indoor Window Display Series

Palmer Digital Group (opens in new tab) launched a new store display product line to help brick-and-mortar businesses draw consumer attention as people pass by their storefronts.

Available immediately, the QSRWD55 is a front-facing window solution ideal for advertising monthly sales, limited-time offers and special items to nearby audiences. High-bright commercial displays built into the structure ensure that media content is visible from long distances and in most weather conditions to lure consumers inside retail stores and restaurants. Customers can select any 55-inch high-bright display, which Palmer Digital Group (PDG) builds into a structure that also includes simple yet creative design elements to meet height, power and data requirements.

The QSRWD55 offers fast assembly and installation to have businesses quickly go live with up-to-date messages. The structure includes four tubes that screw together at top and bottom to house and protect the display, with custom rod lengths based on ceiling heights. The same tubes act as raceways to support electrical and data connections, the latter of which can pull in dynamic digital signage content from a local media player or cloud-based content management system.

The QSRWD55 is shipped unassembled to reduce shipping costs. Assembly is simple enough for local contractors or store personnel to manage, though Palmer Digital Group offers assembly and installation services when requested.

PDG vice president Chuck Lewis shares that the company developed the QSRWD55 to meet a specific QSR customer application, but realized the product’s “curb appeal” could also help brick-and-mortar retailers increase foot traffic. “This a very cost-efficient way for a retailer on Main Street or an outdoor shopping center to promote sale items and upsell high-ticket items,” said Lewis. “It is a very effective solution for informing shoppers about specific product lines and offers to start. Furthermore, it provides an easier and more affordable way for businesses to promote products or sales that last a week or two. That provides a quick ROI compared to the costs and labor of managing print content, considering the endless cycle of creating, printing and replacing posters.”

The QSRWD55 is available in black, white and red colors, with custom colors available to meet specific business branding requirements. PDG expects to add 65- and 75-inch versions based on the early success of the QSRWD55.

“We just recently started to promote the QSRWD55 to our retail partners, and have already received dozens of orders,” said Lewis. “We think this product strikes a chord with our target audience as both an affordable point of entry to storefront advertising, and as a flexible platform to dynamically update advertising and media content.”