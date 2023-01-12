A Massive LG OLED Display Wows Attendees at CES

A celebrated CES tradition was back this year—bigger and better after the pandemic hiatus—from LG Electronics (opens in new tab) with the LG OLED Horizon, the latest exhibition welcoming visitors into the company’s massive CES booth.

Constructed with 260 flexible and open-frame 55-inch displays, the CES 2023 installation demonstrated LG OLED’s stunning picture quality and ability to assume unique form factors. Measuring 20 feet high and 82 feet wide, the exhibit captivated CES 2023 attendees in a breathtaking journey curated by Mother Nature herself.

A blend of art and technology and a fitting tribute to the now 10-year legacy of innovation that is LG OLED, the Horizon created an immersive viewing experience with vibrant images of flora and fauna on a virtually seamless, panoramic screen.

(Image credit: LG)

LG OLED delivers stunning pictures with absolute blacks and incredible contrast from any vantage point. Self-lighting pixels, which can be turned on and off individually, help make images incredibly lifelike. Without the need for a backlight, LG OLED displays are thin, lightweight, and bendable.

The unique installation at the main entrance to Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center enticed visitors to experience 2023 LG OLED TVs, led by unique wireless and transparent models, featured inside the LG booth. The 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M showcases “Zero Connect technology,” a wireless solution capable of real-time video and audio transmission at up to 4K 120Hz. The new M3 OLED TV delivers superior picture and sound quality as well as greater flexibility to install and connect, earning coveted CES 2023 Innovation Awards in two categories.

Since 2016, LG OLED installations have earned many accolades. LG’s first memorable OLED installation at CES, 2016’s LG OLED Tunnel, featured a dome-shaped configuration and displayed mesmerizing scenes of the night sky, winning LG a Red Dot Award for Spatial Communication. The next year, Senses of the Future, a large-scale light-based artwork presented at Milan Design Week, won the Milano Design Award 2017 for best installation, making LG the first Korean company to ever receive this accolade, and the Red Dot Grand Prix in the Spatial Communication category. The 2019 LG OLED Falls repeated the Red Dot honor. The LG OLED Wave in 2020 was the most recent installation showcasing a breathtaking journey of discovery, displaying the glory of the natural world on 200-plus flat and curved OLED displays.