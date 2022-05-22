Palmer Digital Announces Partnership with IoTecha

Palmer Digital Group, an EV charging kiosk manufacturer and IoTecha, an electric vehicle enabler that provides critical hardware and software components for the smart charging infrastructure, have entered into a partnership for level 2 EV chargers.

(Image credit: PDG)

Palmer Digital Group specializes in custom indoor and outdoor digital kiosks, display enclosures, drive thru digital menu boards, and EV charging kiosks and enclosures. As a "full service" resource, its offerings include design, manufacturing, installation, content management, and support of many genres of digital signage and kiosks. With more than 50 years of enclosure fabrication experience from its highly reputable parent company, PDG has always been committed to bringing future-forward offerings to its clients.

The EV vehicle market is growing rapidly. Business owners can become part of the infrastructure solution while enticing electric car owners to frequent their store locations. Palmer’s new PDG EVTOWER smart electric car charging kiosk is designed for this purpose, and offers both convenience and an enhanced charging experience to EV vehicle owners.

Perfect for QSR, retail, theaters, casinos, grocery stores, hotels, local municipality parking lots, and other high-draw sites, the new solution embeds a 19.2kW level 2 EV charger featuring the latest advances in smart charging technology. Constructed using high-impact steel and supporting a Samsung 55-inch OHF display, businesses can feel confident about years of reliability. It can also be custom branded via any paint color, printed decals, or digital wraps.

“We’re thrilled about this new alignment,” said Chuck Lewis, vice president of PDG. “We chose IoTecha as our partner due to their modular approach, ease of integration, and their rapid development timeline. Together, we’re offering the market a pre-certified, best-of-breed charging solution—right when it’s needed most.”

19.2 KW is the maximum power available for a level 2 charger. The EV charging kiosk also enables plug and charge and smart charging capabilities that can be pre-configured or activated remotely. All the products come pre-integrated with cloud services designed to save money on device management and charging costs while also providing easy setup, remote management, diagnostics, and over-the-air software updates. Each unit also features interactive displays for programmatic advertising, customer information, service offers, personalized messages, and more. The integrated solution combines data analytics from charging sessions and digital content to improve driver experience and increase ROI.

“Palmer Digital Group is an ideal partner for us,” said Kim Sarubbi, vice president of media at IoTecha. “They have decades of experience and thousands of installations in key verticals such as restaurant, retail and public destinations, all of which have immediate charging needs for their patrons. In addition, their expertise designing unique hardware solutions stands apart. We see multiple iterations of charging options coming out of this partnership to support the explosive needs of the EV charging ecosystem.”