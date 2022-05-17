Celestion Introduces the CF1025BMB Loudspeaker—What to Know

Celestion, one of the world’s leading suppliers of professional loudspeakers and compression drivers for sound reinforcement applications, introduced the CF1025BMB 10-inch (254mm) diameter ferrite magnet, cast-aluminum chassis professional audio driver. Well-suited to both bass and mid-bass applications, the new CF1025BMB particularly excels as a bass unit in compact subwoofer applications.

The Celestion CF1025BMB features a 2.5-inch/64mm multilayer voice coil providing 300W (AES standard) power handling and 92.5-dB sensitivity with an output frequency range of 45Hz to 5000Hz. The elastomer surround enables a longer Xmax compared to a conventional 10-inch mid-bass speaker, allowing the CF1025BMB to better reproduce lower frequencies. This makes the driver a natural solution for discreet, compact subwoofer applications. However, it also performs very smoothly up to 2kHz, making the CF1025BMB a superb option for two-way designs with the added advantage of exceptional low frequency performance.



In addition to the extended low frequency performance, features include Celestion’s smart airflow vented magnet assembly for dynamic heat dispersion to minimize power compression during operation; and an optimized T-pole magnet assembly to maximize the stability of cone movement for enhanced Bl symmetry, hence lower distortion.

Developed at Celestion’s headquarters in Ipswich, England, this loudspeaker is designed using specialist in-house software deploying FEA (Finite Element Analysis) modelling techniques, enabling the Celestion engineering team to rapidly achieve genuine increases in performance, that translate into greater product longevity, and exceptionally low distortion.



This new high-performance cast aluminum loudspeaker is another example of Celestion’s continuing commitment to delivering a wide range of high-quality solutions for sound reinforcement and professional audio applications.