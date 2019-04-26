CEDIA Expo 2019 Registration Now Open

CEDIA Expo 2019 opened registration for all interested residential integrated technology, design, and construction professionals. The conference and expo takes place Sept. 10-14, 2019 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. The show floor is open Sept. 12-14.

CEDIA Expo is the leading annual exhibition for the residential custom technology industry, attracting over 20,000 attendees and 500 exhibitors in 2018.

“CEDIA Expo 2019 is the only destination to debut the newest technology innovations geared specifically to the residential market,” said Brian Pagel, senior vice president, Emerald Expositions. “Our plan for 2019 is to continue building connections between smart home technology brands, residential technology integrators, architects, designers and builders, by creating programming and interactive platforms that intentionally bring all audiences together in one location. We’re pumped about the many new initiatives that will come to life at the show.”

CEDIA Expo 2019 Programs

CEDIA Expo 2019 will expand activations that debuted at the 2018 edition, as well as introduce new programs and partnerships.

TechTalks and TechBites will return to the CEDIA Expo SmartStage.

TechTalks: A range of panel discussions held throughout all 3 days of the show, programmed by CEPro.

TechBites: Taking place on day 1 of the show, offering 10 brands the opportunity to debut their newest products and innovations in a “speed dating” format, giving each brand 3 minutes to share their stories, finishing with 2 minutes of Q&A.

The Design + Connection program will continue, including Design Connection Tours, Bourbon, Bubbly & Brownies and the Design + Connection Pavilion.

Design Connection Tours: Two technology integrator-led tours for design and construction professionals, visiting expo exhibitors on day 1 and day 2.

Bourbon, Bubbly & Brownies: Networking event hosted on the show floor for integrators, design professionals, media and sponsoring exhibitor.

Design + Connection Pavilion: The pavilion will be located on the show floor and will be anchored by two leading design associations, the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) and the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). A lounge area for conversations and consultations will be surrounded by design and construction brands and products offering technology integration capabilities.

Innovation Alley and TechStarter

This unique area of the show floor is designated for brand-new-to-the-world products and companies to show and tell their stories. Any company who has been in business for less than 3 years, has never exhibited at CEDIA Expo or at the CEDIA Expo Innovation Alley is eligible to apply.

TechStarter, Powered by Innovation Alley: Offering Innovation Alley exhibitors the opportunity to self-nominate, be vetted and reviewed by well-established tech mentors. Winning products will be presented at the SmartStage.

CEDIA Talks and Conference

CEDIA will expand on their education initiatives at CEDIA Expo 2019 by offering 130+ courses, with almost 50% being brand new, and more advanced courses than ever before. CEDIA Talks, 20-minute-long educational sessions, which are open to all expo attendees, will again be held in the CEDIA booth (#1301). Education conferences are open starting Sept. 10 and the show floor is open Sept. 12-14.

CEDIA Keynote

Luke Williams will keynote the 2019 event. Williams, professor of marketing at the NYU Stern School of Business, founder and executive director of the W.R. Berkley Innovation Labs, and a fellow at Frog Design, is the inventor of 30-plus U.S. patents and has designed more than 100 products in industries ranging from transportation to finance, and healthcare to consumer electronics.

He has lectured in 21 countries and addressed the United Nations General Assembly and the World Innovation Forum. He is the author of the international bestseller Disrupt: Think the Unthinkable to Spark Transformation in Your Business.

The 2019 CEDIA Expo Opening Keynote is free for CEDIA Expo attendees and will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center.

Registration Details

CEDIA members will receive free show floor access. Non-CEDIA members should register before May 11 to receive Super Saver prices for show floor and training passes. Early bird registration continues through May and June.

Click here to register for CEDIA Expo, September 10-14 at the Colorado Convention Center.