Carousel Digital Signage to Introduce Support for Mersive Solstice at InfoComm 2019

The What: Carousel Digital Signage has added media player support for Mersive Solstice, allowing users to simplify the management of digital signage content in meeting spaces and other corporate AV environments. To be introduced at InfoComm 2019, this new integration brings the Carousel CMS to the Mersive platform, and amplifies the presence of digital signage within collaborative environments.

The What Else: Carousel provides Solstice users a reliable toolset to output HTML-based signage content to Solstice-enabled displays in huddle rooms, conference rooms, lecture halls, and larger, divisible meeting spaces. Solstice users can efficiently manage displays and end points by leveraging screen-sharing capabilities to switch between Carousel signage and other visual materials. This allows presenters to quickly incorporate company values, business wins, customer testimonials, and mission statements into important presentations.

The Bottom Line: The solution also enables huddle rooms and other meeting spaces to present compelling visual communications when displays are not in use. This eliminates the “black rectangle” problem of idle displays, and creates a consistent user experience throughout the enterprise.

The new solution can be seen at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 333.