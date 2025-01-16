Canon Unveils Camera Color Matching Application

Canon released its Camera Color Matching Application, a new Windows compatible software application designed to streamline the color matching process in video production with the CR-N700 PTZ camera. Whether it's for live broadcast, multi-camera shoots, or content creation, Camera Color Matching Application simplifies the task of achieving uniform color matching for Canon CR-N700 cameras to the main production camera, providing professional results with minimal effort and maximum precision.

Color consistency has always been a challenge for production teams, particularly when integrating different camera models and cameras from different manufacturers.

With the Camera Color Matching Application, Canon offers an innovative solution that automatically generates 3D LUTs by detecting color charts, helping reduce the time spent on manual adjustments. This powerful yet easy-to-use application provides effortless color matching between Canon and non-Canon Cinema, Pro-video, and PTZ camera models with the Canon CR-N700 PTZ camera with professional results without the need for advanced color grading skills.

A key feature of the Camera Color Matching Application is its intuitive three-step workflow:

Capture: Shoot a color chart with main camera and the CR-N700, saving the still images on the PC. Generate: The application automatically calculates the difference and generates a 3D LUT for color correction. Apply: The generated LUT is applied to the CR-N700, providing a seamless color match across the production.