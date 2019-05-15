Calibre Previews LED SmartBrick in Thailand

The What: Calibre is previewing it's LED SmartBrick at InfoComm SEA (Stand E62, Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC) Hall 98, Thailand, 15-17 May 2019). Branded as an innovative product designed to increase the reach and potential creativity of digital signage installations, the LED SmartBrick is designed to extend aspect ratios of 48:9, 96:9 and 72:9.

The What Else: SmartBricks are designed to be easy to install and connect, and can be arranged in almost any configuration up to the limit of the media player. They can be deployed in a broad range of digital signage applications for branding, promotion, wayfinding and more. Their unique profile makes them exceptionally suitable for insertion on shelf edges.

The Bottom Line: The SmartBrick family comprises the SB-300, SB-600 and SB-900D with resolutions of 240/45 (300mm x 56.25mm), 480x45 (600mm x5 6.25mm) and 720x90 (900mm x 112mm) respectively. All feature 1.25mm pixel pitches for close-up viewing. Optimum image quality is assured by 600 NITs of brightness; a color gamut that is 110 percent of NTSC; a contrast ratio of 4,000:1; and a 160-degree viewing angle. Connectivity is via HDMI or LAN, with wireless as an option. Also optional is an embedded Android system that provides support for JPEG, BMP, GIF, PNG, MPeH.263, H.264, H.265 (HEVC) and VP8.