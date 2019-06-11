Brompton Technology Displays digiLED at InfoComm 2019

The What: Brompton Technology has announced that LED screen manufacturer digiLED will feature its Tessera SX40 LED processor and XD 10G data distribution unit on its booth at this year’s InfoComm.

The What Else: As well as displaying the SX40 and XD units on a dedicated plinth, an SX40 will also be running digiLED’s new patent-pending digiTHIN HD screen. This 1.5mm pixel pitch LED screen offers a true 16:9 ratio, native HD resolutions and is designed as the perfect replacement for fixed installations that would traditionally be serviced by high end projection screens. The 1.5m x 0.85m screen section on display at InfoComm will sit on digiLED’s new Squashed Frog plate, which adds extra versatility for rental style users of the ultra-thin HD panels by allowing it to be used on temporary mounts and stands.

“We’ve been keen to work with Brompton for a long time,” said digiLED Technical Director, Tom Mudd. “We’ve always been customer driven and recent enquiries for digiTHIN that need extremely accurate color reproduction have prompted us to add Brompton to our processor offering. We know Brompton processors have the right capabilities and, along with highly accurate screen calibration, gives us the confidence that our clients will get a VIP processing solution on a VIP screen product.”

The Bottom Line: See Brompton’s SX40 and digiTHIN LED on digiLED’s booth 1775 at InfoComm from June 12 - 14.