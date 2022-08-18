BrightSign Unveils Expanded Series 5 Family—Here's What That Means for End Users

BrightSign (opens in new tab) unveiled the new XD5 media players, which join the previously announced XC5 players (opens in new tab) to round out the first wave of Series 5 media players expected to ship in Q4 of this year.

“Our family of Series 5 media players will represent our most complete and, by far, the most powerful family of media players BrightSign has ever offered,” said BrightSign CEO Jeff Hastings. “As we prepare to ship all four of our XC5 and XD5 models in the near future, we’re confident that these new media players will serve virtually any use case for the most demanding 4K and even 8K content applications.”

[Here's How BrightSign Players Enhance the IKEA Shopping Experience] (opens in new tab)

The new BrightSign XD5 lineup is comprised of two models, the XD235 and XD1035. Both have been carefully engineered to deliver 4K experiences for any enterprise-level digital signage application. The players’ upgraded 4K HTML engine is optimized for responsive interactivity and display of real-time dashboards through significant upgrades to HTML rendering, motion graphics and JavaScript performance. Hardware-accelerated 4K content rotation and a dynamic mosaic mode add flexibility to the authoring and playback experience. Power over Ethernet (PoE+), a perfected industrial design and a stable supply chain of components make BrightSign’s new XD5 lineup a highly reliable solution to meet or exceed any enterprise digital signage need now and well into the future.

BrightSign’s new XD5 models join the XC2055 and XC4055 media players, which were announced prior to this year’s InfoComm show in Las Vegas. These previously announced models offer the company’s most powerful HTML5/graphics engine to-date, with graphics performance improvement of up to 10X compared to their predecessors. Both XC5 models support 8K output—one model offering dual HDMI-out (up to two 4K or one 8K) and the other offering quad HDMI-out (up to four 4K or one 8K).

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights]

All of BrightSign’s media players feature BrightSign OS 8, the company’s proprietary operating system purpose-built for digital signage. BrightSign OS 8 uses modern web-based technology to cloud-connect all BrightSign players, delivering real-time access and control at no additional charge. BrightSign continually offers updates for all products within its digital signage ecosystem for unrivaled reliability, the latest services, and new leading-edge features to ensure customers are never stuck with a product that isn’t keeping pace with current market demands.