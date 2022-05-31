BrightSign to Unveil New XC5 Media Players at InfoComm 2022

BrightSign (opens in new tab), a global market leader in digital signage media players, announced that it will preview its forthcoming XC5 media players at InfoComm 2022 (booth N735). Show attendees will be the first to sneak a peek at BrightSign’s new hardware—the first new players unveiled by the company in nearly two years.

BrightSign’s new media players will be demonstrated exclusively at InfoComm 2022, with further information about specs, pricing and availability coming in Q4 of this year.

(Image credit: BrightSign)

“To call our new XC5 media players an evolution of our existing media player lineup would do them a disservice. We’ve created the market’s most powerful solid-state media players by making exponential leaps in performance that simply can’t be matched by competitive offerings,” said BrightSign CEO Jeff Hastings. “But we didn’t build these new players on specs alone. We worked closely with many of our top CMS partners to understand the performance and usability features they value most. Their feedback was invaluable as we refined this new offering, and we’re confident that our newest hardware will be embraced by our partners across the industry.”

The new BrightSign XC5 lineup consists of two models, the XC2055 and XC4055. Both models offer the company’s most powerful HTML5/graphics engine to date, with graphics performance improvement of up to 10X compared to their predecessors. Both models support 8K output—one model offering dual HDMI-out (up to two 4K or one 8K) and the other offering quad HDMI-out (up to four 4K or one 8K). The new XC5 models represent an upward expansion of BrightSign’s media player portfolio, as the LS, HD, XD and XT models will continue to be sold into the channel.