Bright Lights, Big City: Daktronics Freeform LED Elements Enliven Beijing Port

The streets of Beijing, China, will have new bright lights with three transparent, freeform LED displays designed, manufactured and installed by Daktronics of Brookings, SD, in partnership with Beijing Yuan Xin Real Estate Development Co. The displays, to be installed on the sides of Yuanyang Mall at Beijing Sino-Ocean Ledi Port, will connect at the corner of the building to catch the attention of passersby when it opens in 2022.

The technology itself is transparent, allowing those inside the mall to see outside to the street as well as letting natural light pass through into the mall. At the same time, the LEDs form a visual image that can be viewed from those passing by and connect with audiences and potential mall customers.

The displays will feature 25mm pixel spacing and combine for 488 total square meters. The south-facing screen will measure 19 meters high by 12 meters wide totaling 228 square meters. On a separate part of the building, a west-facing screen will measure 9 meters high by 11 meters wide and will wrap around the corner of the building into a south-facing screen that will measure nine meters high by 19 meters wide at the top with a 24-meter curve from the bottom left of the display to the top right corner of the display. The curve follows the building's architecture to create a visually aesthetic appearance unique to the shopping center.

[ How AVoIP Is Shaping Live Venue Experiences: A Q&A with Daktronics, VITEC ]

This project will bring the ability to share messages to the masses, highlighting stores within the mall, promoting special events, sharing upcoming sales and more.

"Beijing Sino-Ocean Ledi Port is located in the center of the high-end business district in the core area of Tongzhou Canal in Beijing," said project manager Han Chun Rong. "The core area of Tongzhou Canal is a pioneer, experimental and demonstration area for Beijing to build a world city with Chinese characteristics."

Related News

Daktronics Displays Installed at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts • Three Daktronics LED video displays—one outdoor welcome marquee and two indoor screens—were recently installed at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, NC.

Daktronics Digital Banners Highlight Messaging at Emaar’s Marina Mall • Daktronics has partnered with Emaar Malls to design, manufacture, and install 24 double-sided indoor LED banner displays and two link bridge displays at Dubai’s Marina Mall in the United Arab Emirates. Installation and activation of the displays was completed in early 2021 as they are now operational and sharing messages with guests.