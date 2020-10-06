Daktronics Displays Installed at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Three Daktronics LED video displays were recently installed at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, NC.

“The addition of the Daktronics outdoor marquee and indoor LED video displays are key components that make the Tanger Center such a visually impressive venue,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown. “The displays not only look amazing but will improve the experience for our patrons by having the ability to provide event information as well as display live video of events.”

A new marquee welcomes fans and event-goers to the venue. It uses a 13HD pixel layout to bring crisp, clear imagery to people as they arrive. The display measures approximately 20.5 feet high by 36 feet wide and shares welcome messages, advertising for upcoming events, and other venue messaging.

The indoor displays are installed in portrait mode at each side of the stage to inform and entertain audiences and fans. Each display measures nearly 16.5 feet high by 9.5 feet wide and features 6-millimeter line spacing to bring image clarity and contrast to every seat. In addition, each display is capable of variable content zoning allowing them to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live and recorded video, information and announcements, graphics, and sponsorship messages.

“The new Tanger Center is going to be a state-of-the-art performing arts venue and amazing addition to downtown Greensboro,” said Corey Williams, Daktronics sales representative. “To be a part of this great new venue is an honor. With the outdoor marquee and indoor video displays, the facility will be able to communicate with their audience and enhance the event experience.”