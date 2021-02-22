Bosch Announces Dicentis Discussion Devices

The What: Bosch has debuted the Dicentis line of custom flush discussion devices designed to match the aesthetics of meeting spaces with the familiar functionality of an industry standard.

The What Else: The devices feature a 4.3-inch touchscreen display and local-language user interface. Device functionality can be enhanced by adding more Dicentis software modules: e.g. voting or language selection. The touchscreen can fold flat against the device when not in use.

An integrated Near Field Communication (NFC) card reader enables quick participant identification and voting; participants can even use an existing authorized NFC registration card.

The Bottom Line: Dicentis devices install smoothly into the tabletop, helping to ensure an uncluttered work area. From parliaments to councils to boardrooms, solutions can be customized to suit the respective individual environment, with the choice of landscape or portrait models plus custom colors on request.