Bogen Communications Introduces the Nyquist Zone Paging Microphone Station

By AVNetwork Staff
( AV Network )
NQ-ZPMS is an intuitive combination VoIP phone and microphone station for hands-free, simplified communications.

The Nyquist NQ-ZPMS VoIP phone and microphone station.
(Image credit: Bogen Communications )

Bogen Communications (opens in new tab) is set to release the Nyquist Zone Paging Microphone Station (NQ-ZPMS), an intuitive combination VoIP phone and paging microphone station for hands-free, simplified communications across multi-zone commercial applications.

The NQ-ZPMS includes a vivid 10.1-inch color touchscreen control panel and a gooseneck microphone for hands-free paging and calling. The NQ-ZPMS color touchscreen enables easy visual selection of zones for immediate paging and announcements, simple menu navigation and call functionality. Featuring up to 112 one-touch Direct Station Selection keys, NQ-ZPMS boasts a flexible design that allows end-users to program specific features based on their unique needs. The NQ-ZPMS uses G.722 wideband audio codec for superior acoustic performance, with built-in noise reduction and full-duplex acoustic echo cancellation. 

The Nyquist NQ-ZPMS VoIP phone and microphone station.

(Image credit: Bogen Communications)

“Bogen Communications’ Nyquist Zone Paging Microphone Station is optimized to provide a highly intuitive user experience,” said Randall Lee, vice president of marketing and product management at Bogen Communications. “The NQ-ZPMS enhances communication by providing instant access to all facility zones for paging and announcements and streamlines daily operation through a customizable navigation panel. Designed for a range of applications, including corporate, healthcare, transportation, education and industrial markets, the NQ-ZPMS combines crisp, wideband audio and a crystal-clear touchscreen control panel to simplify everyday use and facilitate fast emergency messaging.”

The NQ-ZPMS can operate as the primary Nyquist administrative station by handling all daily system operations, including calls to extensions, zone paging, All-Call paging and Emergency All-Call paging. Using its built-in Chrome browser, users can also directly access the Nyquist web user-interface. The NQ-ZPMS can be integrated with existing Nyquist C4000 IP-Based Systems operating on C4000 Software Version 5.0 and higher.

