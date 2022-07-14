Bogen Communications Nyquist C4000: A Flexible, Reliable Solution for Campuses

Bogen Communications is set to showcase the Nyquist C4000 at Campus Safety Conference. Campus Safety Conference East kicked off in Bethesda, MD, from June 20–22, 2022, with additional upcoming conferences in Fort Worth, TX, from July 18–20, 2022 and Los Angeles, CA, from August 2–4, 2022.

The Nyquist C4000: What to know

The Nyquist C4000 is an IP-based paging and intercom solution that leverages the latest software technologies and third-party integrations to address the fast-evolving safety and security challenges facing today’s education facilities. The heart of the C4000 solution is a powerful system controller with an easy-to-use Web-based Graphical User Interface (GUI) accessible from any PC, tablet or mobile device. Designed to support existing building infrastructure, the Nyquist C4000 integrates with LAN, WAN, and legacy speaker cabling to create a versatile and cost-effective solution and can be scaled to support a virtually unlimited number of audio sources, endpoints, and zones.

“We are excited to showcase our flagship Nyquist C4000, a flexible, secure and reliable solution for school campus paging and audio distribution, at Campus Safety Conference,” said Randall Lee, vice president of marketing and product management at Bogen Communications. “Bogen Communications is committed to providing seamless, easy-to-use audio distribution and emergency paging solutions for education and commercial market segments. The Nyquist C4000 Version 4.0 release provides a suite of new features to enhance communications for safety and security.”

Updated software: Version 4.0 now available

The new Nyquist C4000 Version 4.0 software release emphasizes ease of use via its highly intuitive user interface. It empowers mission-critical performance through automated server failover capabilities and powerful scenario-based automated action sequences, known as Routines. The new release delivers simplified system configuration and a highly automated upgrade process to enable customers to quickly deploy important new features. Once upgraded to Version 4.0, users have access to over 50 new features and enhancements, including various new Routines actions.