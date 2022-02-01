Blustream Enhances VoIP Portfolio

Blustream is expanding its video-over-IP portfolio with the new SDVoE IP500UHD-TZ 4K multicast UHD transceiver and ACM500 control module. Available now, the IP500UHD-TZ delivers uncompromised 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 video over a 10Gb network with zero latency and seamless switching, affording the highest quality extension for mission-critical installations. The ACM500 Advanced Control Module ensures flawless operation with all major control systems and uncompromised performance in systems of all sizes.

The Blustream IP500UHD-TZ supports the HDMI 2.0 18Gbps specification, encompassing distribution of HDR, 10- and 12-bit color content including Dolby Vision, and multi-channel HD audio signals, including Dolby TrueHD(r) and Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio(r), and DTS:X. It also provides advanced features including an industry-leading 1Gb Ethernet pass-through, and transmission of multiple control and data signals--IR, RS-232, and USB (KVM)--concurrent with audio and video. The IP500UHD-TZ is the first solution to introduce PoE+ to the SDVoE platform, according to the company.

The IP500UHD-TZ is ideal for 18Gbps HDMI installations where multiple transceivers can be combined with one or more 10GbE copper/fiber switches to form a distributed video matrix, multi-viewer, or video wall system. The ACM500 builds on the Blustream ACM line to deliver configuration, control, and monitoring of the Blustream SDVoE 10GbE multicast system and intuitive drag & drop source selection and video preview.