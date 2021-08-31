Blustream Ships New VoIP Platform

The What: Blustream is now shipping the latest addition to its video-over-IP portfolio: the IP250UHD 4K multicast platform featuring Dante integration. Adding to the company's existing IP200UHD family of products, the IP250UHD-TX transmitter and IP250UHD-RX video scaling receiver distribute ultra HD and 4K video with HDCP 2.2 over a single category or fiber cable, while allowing integrators to input two audio channels from the video-over-IP system for playout on Dante-enabled devices and extract two channels from the Dante network for playout across the Blustream system.

The What Else: The IP250UHD video-over-IP platform distributes AV and control signals over a 1Gb network, using visually lossless compression technology to deliver HDMI, Dante, bi-directional IR, RS-232 and USB/KVM signals up to 328 feet over a standard network architecture, or further when using the units' fiber SFP port. The IP250UHD-TX and IP250UHD-RX support independent or combined HDMI and/or Dante signal distribution to work with any network configuration. The IP250UHD-TX includes an HDMI loop-out for integrating local displays or cascading to multiple devices.

The Bottom Line: Both the transmitter and receiver can be powered via PoE from the network switch or locally should the switch not support PoE. With multiple configuration options available--including matrix distribution, video wall presentation, one-to-one HDMI extender and one-to-many HDMI extender--the multicast platform is ideal for both residential and commercial installations.