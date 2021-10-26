Blustream Features Latest AV Distribution Solutions at InfoComm 2021

The AMF41W multiformat presentation switch is among the latest AV distribution solutions on exhibit at Blustream's InfoComm 2021 exhibit

The What: In its first-ever visit to InfoComm, Blustream is spotlighting its latest AV distribution solutions at Booth 3743. On display are Blustream's AMF41W and AMF42AU 4K multiformat presentation switches, the IP250UHD 4K multicast video-over-IP platform featuring Dante(r) integration, and the HEX18G-KIT uncompressed, unconverted 18Gbps HDMI over HDBaseT extender set.

The What Else: The AMF41W presentation switch features four HDMI, AirPlay, and Miracast inputs to a single HDMI output. The unit offers an onboard 2.4/5GHz WiFi hotspot that eliminates the complexity of setting up guest wireless networks and boasts a multi-viewing capability with configurable screen layouts, support for seven concurrent video signals, and more. The AMF42AU presentation switch offers one USB-C and three HDMI 2.0 inputs to one HDBaseT and two HDMI 2.0 outputs. Enhanced features include seamless switching, independent video scaling on outputs, and MIC input with audio mixing.

Adding to the Blustream IP200UHD family of products, the IP250UHD-TX transmitter and IP250UHD-RX video scaling receiver distribute UHD and 4K video with HDCP 2.2 up to 328 feet over a single category or fiber cable. The video-over-IP platform allows integrators to input two audio channels from the video-over-IP system for playout on Dante-enabled devices and extract two channels from the Dante network for playout across the Blustream system.

The HEX18G-KIT supports the HDMI 2.0 18Gbps specification, including 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 UHD video, and HDCP 2.3/2.2. The HEX18G-TX transmitter and HEX18G-RX receiver support uncompressed distribution of the latest HDR resolutions--including HDR10/10+ and Dolby Vision--for outstanding picture quality. HDMI re-clocking on the HDBaseT receiver helps to resolve HDMI HDCP, compatibility, and handshaking issues. The extender set supports all known HDMI audio formats, in addition to bi-directional IR, RS-232, and power over cable.

The Bottom Line: More information is available at www.blustream-us.com.